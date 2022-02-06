CHEYENNE — Isacc Roybal went 2-0 for Cheyenne East as the Thunderbirds split their duals in Gillette on Saturday.
East defeated Campbell County 65-12 and lost to Thunder Basin 42-19. Roybal defeated Campbell County’s Austin Enriquez in a 11-1 major decision and outlasted Thunder Basin’s Blaize Burrow in a 4-3 decision at 113 pounds.
132-pounder Liam Fox also went 2-0 with a pin and a tiebreaker win over Thunder Basin’s Alex Draper. Tyler Dorrell picked up two wins via decision, a 6-1 win and a 6-2 win at 138 pounds.
EAST 65, CAMPBELL CO. 12
113 pounds: Roybal, East, def. Enriquez, 11-1; 132: Fox, East, pinned Garcia, 1:21; 138: Dorrell, East, def. Johnson 6-2; 145: Mead, East, def. Eisenbraun, 9-1; 152: Pugh, East, pinned Harmon, 1:29; 160: Olson, East, pinned Ketterling, 2:33; 170: Scott, East, pinned Garrett, 2:55; 182: Granzer, Campbell Co., pinned Eldridge, 1:28; 195: Lopez, East, pinned McKee, 1:26; 220: Pino, East, pinned Rollo, 2:54.
THUNDER BASIN 42, EAST 19
113 pounds: Roybal, East, def. Burrow 4-3; 120: Striefel, Thunder Basin, def. Whitright 10-5; 126: Avila, Thunder Basin, pinned Williams, 1:06; 132: Fox, East, def. Draper 8-6; 138: Dorrell, East, def. Maxwell 6-1; 145: Rose, Thunder Basin, def. Mead, 7-1; 152: Porter, Thunder Basin, pinned, Pugh 0:29; 160: Johnson, Thunder Basin, def. Olson 7-4; 182: Eldridge, East, def. Jorgense, 10-0; 195: Glick, Thunder Basin, def. Lopez, 9-8; 220: Mitchell, Thunder Basin, pinned Pino, 3:12; 285: Catlin, Thunder Basin, pinned Green, 1:31.
Burns-Pine Bluffs goes 2-2 in Yoder
CHEYENNE — Elliot Anderson went 3-0 at 160 pounds for Burns-Pine Bluffs on Saturday at the Southeast Duals in Yoder.
Anderson pinned all three of his opponents, including two first period falls. 195-pounder Colter Haws was 1-0, winning his only bout of the day over David Rodriguez in a pin at the 0:53 mark. Baylen Smith went 2-1 at 126 pounds, winning via two first period pins. Cody Winslow was 2-1 at 285 pounds.
Burns went 2-2 on the day, defeating Glenrock 55-18 and North Park, Colorado, 60-18, but losing to Lusk 54-24 and Chadron, Nebraska, 36-35.
BURNS-PINE 55, GLENROCK 18
BURNS-PINE 60, NORTH PARK 18
NIOBRARA CO. 54, BURNS-PINE 24
CHADRON 36, BURNS-PINE 35
120 pounds: Stockton 1-1; 126: B. Smith 2-1; 132: C. Smith 2-2; 138: McGinnis-Sparks 2-2; 145: Long 0-4; 152: McLaughlin 2-2; 160: Anderson 3-0; 170: Holmes 0-2; 195: Co. Haws 1-0; 220: Ca. Haws 1-1; 285: C. Winslow 2-1.
Central drops dual to Thunder Basin
CHEYENNE — Isael Beal secured Cheyenne Central’s lone pin in a 43-25 dual loss to Thunder Basin on Saturday in Gillette.
The 106-pounder pinned Tanner Freeman at the 1:46 mark. Slater Bates beat Lukus Maxwell in a 12-3 major decision at 138 pounds and Wyatt Weiss (120), Charlie Nichols (182) and Keagan Bartlett (195) each picked up wins via decision.
Results from Central’s dual against Campbell County were not made available by press time.
THUNDER BASIN 43, CENTRAL 25
106 pounds: Beal, Central, pinned Freeman, 1:46; 113: Burrow, Thunder Basin, pinned Heilbut, 1:09; 120: Weiss, Central, def. Striefel, 6-2; 126: Avila, Thunder Basin, pinned Medina, 3:01; 132: Draper, Thunder Basin, pinned Herget, 3:58; 138: Bates, Central, def. Maxwell, 12-3; 145: Rose, Thunder Basin, pinned Kopf, 3:29; 152: Porter, Thunder Basin, pinned Gilliam, 4:36; 160: Johnson, Thunder Basin, def. Conroy 12-0; 182: Nichols, Central, def. Jorgenson 4-2; 195: Bartlett, Central, def. Glick 7-3; 220: Mitchell, Thunder Basin, def. Mattimoe, 3-1.
South falls to Sheridan
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne South had eight open weight classes in a 74-6 dual loss to Sheridan on Saturday.
Alex Gallegos picked up the Bison’s lone win with a pin over Cole Hansen in 5:04 at 132 pounds. Juan Santana Morales lost a 6-2 decision to Nahir Aguirre in the 160-pound bout.
SHERIDAN 74, SOUTH 6
106 pounds: Cleland, Sheridan, pinned Bustos 1:06; 132: Gallegos, South, pinned Hansen, 5:04; 145: Goss, Sheridan, pinned Soden, 5:48; 152: Steel, Sheridan, tech. fall Weber, 18-2; 160: Aguirre, Sheridan, def. Santana Morales, 6-2; 285: Larson, Sheridan, pinned, Dixon, 5:55.