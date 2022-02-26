CHEYENNE — Four from Cheyenne Central will wrestle for 4A state titles Saturday in Casper.
At 113 pounds, Wyatt Weiss worked his way through the bracket on Friday, going 3-0 with a fall and an 8-3 decision. 170-pounder Jack Ring was 3-0 with two first period pins and a 6-2 decision in the semifinals. Keagan Bartlett picked up his three wins via pins – all which came in less than a minute at 195 pounds to advance to the championship match, and with the help of a sudden victory in the quarterfinals, Davin Mattimoe reached the title bout in the 220-pound bracket.
Cheyenne East will feature three wrestlers vying for first place Saturday, including 132-pound freshman Liam Fox, who picked up two falls and a 9-4 decision to advance. Cade Pugh was 3-0 and defeated Rock Springs’ Sam Thornhill in the semifinals in a sudden victory win in the 152-pound bracket and Gavyn Aumiller started his day winning in a tiebreaker and finishing with a pin to move on to the title match.
For the Burns-Pine Bluffs squad, Riley McLaughlin (152 pounds) and Colter Haws (195) went 2-1 on the day, along with Cale Haws (220) and Cody Winslow at 285 pounds.
Dontae Disxon was the lone Cheyenne South wrestler that went 2-1 on the day, picking up both wins by fall.
BURNS-PINE BLUFFS RESULTS
113 pounds: Cassel 1-2; 126: B. Smith 1-2; 132: C. Smith 0-2; Cathcart 0-2; 145: James 0-2; 152: Manlove 1-2; McLaughlin 2-1; 160: Anderson 1-2; 182: Holmes 0-2; Humphrey 0-2; 195: Co. Haws 2-1; B. Winslow 0-2; 220: Ca. Haws 2-1; 285: Winslow 2-1.