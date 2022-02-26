CHEYENNE — Four from Cheyenne Central will wrestle for 4A state titles Saturday in Casper.

At 113 pounds, Wyatt Weiss worked his way through the bracket on Friday, going 3-0 with a fall and an 8-3 decision. 170-pounder Jack Ring was 3-0 with two first period pins and a 6-2 decision in the semifinals. Keagan Bartlett picked up his three wins via pins – all which came in less than a minute at 195 pounds to advance to the championship match, and with the help of a sudden victory in the quarterfinals, Davin Mattimoe reached the title bout in the 220-pound bracket.

Cheyenne East will feature three wrestlers vying for first place Saturday, including 132-pound freshman Liam Fox, who picked up two falls and a 9-4 decision to advance. Cade Pugh was 3-0 and defeated Rock Springs’ Sam Thornhill in the semifinals in a sudden victory win in the 152-pound bracket and Gavyn Aumiller started his day winning in a tiebreaker and finishing with a pin to move on to the title match.

For the Burns-Pine Bluffs squad, Riley McLaughlin (152 pounds) and Colter Haws (195) went 2-1 on the day, along with Cale Haws (220) and Cody Winslow at 285 pounds.

Dontae Disxon was the lone Cheyenne South wrestler that went 2-1 on the day, picking up both wins by fall.

BURNS-PINE BLUFFS RESULTS

113 pounds: Cassel 1-2; 126: B. Smith 1-2; 132: C. Smith 0-2; Cathcart 0-2; 145: James 0-2; 152: Manlove 1-2; McLaughlin 2-1; 160: Anderson 1-2; 182: Holmes 0-2; Humphrey 0-2; 195: Co. Haws 2-1; B. Winslow 0-2; 220: Ca. Haws 2-1; 285: Winslow 2-1.

CENTRAL RESULTS

106 pounds: Smith 1-2; Beal 2-1; 113: Weiss 3-0; Heilbutt 2-1; 120: Gonzales 1-2; 126: Gonzales 1-2; Medina 0-2; 132: Flores 0-2; 138: Kopf 1-2; Bates 2-1; 145: West 1-2; 152: Gillam 1-2; 160: Conroy 1-2; Berta 0-2; 170: Ring 3-0; 182: Fernandez 0-2; Nichols 2-1; 195: Bartlett 3-0; Miller 0-2; 220: Mattimoe 3-0; Knepper 0-2.

EAST RESULTS

106 pounds: Gonzalez 2-1; 113: Atencio 0-2; Roybal 2-1; 120: Whitwright 2-1; Ronnau 0-2; 126: Williams 2-1; 132: Fox 3-0; 138: Stewart 1-2; Dorrell 2-1; 145: Mead 2-1; Hamilton 0-2; 152: Pugh 3-0; 160: Olson 2-1; Culver 1-2; 170: Scott 2-1; Smith 1-2; 182: Gary-Hernandez 1-2; Eldridge 2-1; 195: Lopez 2-1; 0-2; 220: Davis 0-2; Pino 2-1; 285: Aumiller 3-0; Green 2-1.

SOUTH RESULTS

106 pounds: 0-2; 132: Gallegos 1-2; 152: Weber 1-2; 160: Santana Morales 1-2; 170: Yobech 1-2; 285: Conley 0-2; Dixson 2-1.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus