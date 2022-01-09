CHEYENNE – Two Cheyenne wrestlers won championships at the Shane Shatto Memorial tournament Saturday in Douglas.
Cheyenne East freshman Liam Fox went 5-0 and won the 132-pound title. He pinned Laramie’s Dakota Ledford in the final in 5 minutes, 14 seconds. Fox finished with two pins and two major decisions.
The Thunderbirds placed fifth with 163.5 points. Natrona County won the 25-team tournament with 22 points, while Thunder Basin was second (217.5).
Cheyenne Central junior Keagan Bartlett won a 7-3 decision over Douglas’ Carter Archuleta to win the 220-pound title. He was 4-0 with three pins on the weekend.
The Indians were 11th in the team race, while Burns-Pine Bluffs tied for ninth.
Burns senior Logan Branigan rebounded from a quarterfinal loss with four consecutive victories to go 6-1 and place third at 145 pounds. He had three pins and a major decision. Colter Haws lost in the semifinals, but won his next two matches to take third at 195 pounds.
East’s Seth Scott (170) and Trevor Eldridge (182) both went 4-1 and placed third. Eldridge picked up all of his wins by pin.
PREP WRESTLING
SHATTO MEMORIAL
at Douglas
Team Scores
1. Natrona County 222; 2. Thunder Basin 217.5; 3. Douglas 200.5; 4. Sheridan 190; 5. Cheyenne East 163.5; 6. Kelly Walsh 108.5; 7. Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast 83; 8. Lusk 78; 9t. Burns-Pine Bluffs; Campbell County 77; 11. Cheyenne Central 68; 12t. Laramie; Wheatland 59; 14. Wright 58; 15t. Lander; Thermopolis 57; 17. Castle View 46; 18. Riverton 35; 19. Newcastle-Upoton 25; 20. Centaurus 21.5; 21. Glenrock 21; 22. Buffalo 14; 23. Hulett 9; 24. Tongue River 8; 25. Torrington 4.
Burns-Pine Bluffs results
126 pounds: Cathcart 1-2; 132: Smith 0-2; 145: Lo. Branigan, third, 6-1; 152: C. Manlove 3-2; 160: Anderson 1-2; 195: Co. Haws, third, 4-1; 220: Ca. Haws, sixth, 1-3; 285: Winslow 2-2.
Cheyenne Central results
120 pounds: Weiss 2-2; Heilbut 0-2; 126: Medina 2-2; 145: Bates 1-2; 152: Gilliam 2-2; 170: Nichols 2-2; 182: Miller 1-2; 195: Da. Mattimoe 1-2; 220: K. Bartlett, first, 4-0.
Cheyenne East results
106 pounds: Gonzalez, sixth, 1-3; 113: A. Ronnau 1-2; Atencio 0-2; 120: Be. Whitright 2-2; Mansur-Holaday 1-2; 126: Williams 1-2; Roybal 0-2; 132: Fox, first, 5-0; 138: Stewart 0-2; 145: Dorrell 0-2; B. Mead 1-2; 152: Cade Pugh, fourth, 4-2; 160: Olson, sixth, 3-3; 170: Scott , third, 4-1; Smith 0-2; 182: Eldridge, third, 4-1; Beeken 1-2; 195: D. Lopez, sixth, 3-3; Gary-Hernandez 1-2; 220: Pino 0-2; 285: G. Aumiller, fourth, 3-2; Green 1-2.