Burns logo black.jpg

BURNS – Savannah Kirkbride’s last basketball season went off the tracks before it even started.

The Burns junior broke her right thumb catching a pass during preseason practice, and was sidelined six weeks. A couple of those weeks were Christmas break, but the pain lingered after she returned. It also took Kirkbride a while to regain her feel for the ball and her shooting touch.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus