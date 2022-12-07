BURNS – Savannah Kirkbride’s last basketball season went off the tracks before it even started.
The Burns junior broke her right thumb catching a pass during preseason practice, and was sidelined six weeks. A couple of those weeks were Christmas break, but the pain lingered after she returned. It also took Kirkbride a while to regain her feel for the ball and her shooting touch.
Kirkbride averaged less than one point and one rebound per game last winter as the Broncs posted an 8-17 record.
The season wasn’t a total loss, though, Kirkbride said.
“It gave me a lot of time to work on my left hand,” she said. “I’d be off on a side hoop dribbling or shooting layups or free throws with my left hand, even if they told me to stop.
“I’m better at layups and dribbling with my left hand. I’m moving to guard this year, so having that off-hand is going to be really important.”
Kirkbride got to the point where she regularly made 50% of her left-handed attempts from the free-throw line. But the time she was sidelined wasn’t valuable merely from a physical standpoint.
“Any time kids get hurt and get sidelined, they get the chance to see things from the coach’s perspective on the sideline,” Broncs coach Barry Ward said. “She has started to see things through the coaches’ eyes and really raised her basketball IQ.”
Burns graduated four of its top five scorers from last season. That means the 5-foot-7 Kirkbride is stepping into a bigger role this winter, and must break a habit that can be both good and bad.
“She can really shoot the ball, but she’s not always looking to shoot the ball, and we have to get after her for passing up open looks,” Ward said. “If she becomes more aggressive, she’s a double-digit scorer. There’s a lot of untapped potential there.”
Kirkbride knows she needs to be more aggressive and pass up fewer quality shots. However, she knows there’s a fine line between being too unselfish and being viewed as a “ball hog.” Kirkbride has only had two weeks of practice to put her new mentality to work, but she thinks she’s already being more assertive.
“I’m pretty good at seeing the court, seeing who’s open and what’s going to happen next,” she said. “I see what could be another shot. That court vision is probably why I pass it more than I should.
“I need to be more aggressive and physical all around. I’m more of a gentle person, and it’s hard for me to be physical.”
Ward has already seen Kirkbride taking shots in practice that she used to pass up. He’s seen her be more patient with the ball in her hands.
“A lot of our scoring is going to start on the defensive end,” the coach said. “When you play really good, hard-nosed defense, it leads to more opportunities and you being more aggressive on the other end.
“She’s already taken a big step when it comes to being more aggressive and physical on defense. She looks like she likes to mix it up more than she has in the past. That’s going to be important for us.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.