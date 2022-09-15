WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Prior to the season, Cheyenne East golf coach Todd Oswald said his boys team aspired to bring a trophy home from the Class 4A state tournament.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus