Cheyenne East junior Gracin Goff, left, sets a ball during a volleyball match Oct. 20 at Cheyenne South. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Gracin Goff, center, dives to save the ball during a volleyball match at Cheyenne South on Thursday in Cheyenne. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Gracin Goff (18) sets during a volleyball game at South High School in Cheyenne on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Bradie Schlabs (2) sets during a volleyball game at South High School in Cheyenne on Oct. 20. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East volleyball team prefers running a two-setter system because of the options it provides offensively. However, coach Nicole Quigley wasn’t sure she was going to be able to use that scheme this fall because she wasn’t sure she had a second setter ready for the varsity level.
Junior Gracin Goff answered the call, and has provided the perfect complement to classmate Bradie Schlabs, helping the Lady Thunderbirds post a 17-11 record entering this weekend’s Class 4A East Regional tournament.
“I was thinking we were going to have to run a 5-1, but Gracin really stepped up and has contributed a lot,” Quigley said. “She worked hard over the summer and continued to grow each practice to become more consistent.”
Schlabs has 416 assists and 182 digs this fall. Goff has 405 assists and 98 digs. Both players have played 77 sets.
“I hadn’t set some of these girls since we were freshmen,” Goff said. “I had to come in, get reps and work to help each other. It was all about constantly repping and communicating after the set, and seeing where I could place the ball better.”
Running a two-setter system gives teams an extra hitting option. It also helps them stay on the attack.
“If I get a dig, it goes right to (Schlabs), and we can use the same hitters,” Goff said. “If we ran a 5-1, and the setter got the first dig, we’d have to have an out-of-system ball. This gives us more hitting options and allows us to read the court better.”
Hitters benefit most from the system.
“We get an almost perfect set every time,” said junior Janie Merritt, who is second on the team in kills with 141. “They’re both willing to work with you and get you in a good position, no matter what.
“Having good setters is important. It’s monumental. If we didn’t have a good setter, we wouldn’t be able to produce the amount of kills or energy we have now.”
Schlabs knows what it’s like having to put in extra work. She is only in her second year as a setter, and she frequently spent time before and after practice trying to get up to speed.
“We have such great teammates who are so supportive,” Schlabs said. “For me, it was hard because the hitters are used to someone who has been playing setter for a long time. I had to get a lot of extra reps, and all of our hitters were willing to come in and help me because I felt so far behind.”
Having a strong second setter has also allowed Schlabs to be a hitter when the opportunity presents itself. Her 111 kills are fifth-most on East’s roster this season.
“A lot of teams don’t consider her a hitter, but she’s a big part of our offense,” Quigley said. “She’s consistent, she puts the ball in play and puts it in tough positions on the other side, regardless of whether she’s hitting, tipping or whatever. She’s a big force in our offense.”
Schlabs’ versatility was on full display during a Sept. 6 win at Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She posted 19 assists, 12 digs and 10 kills in that four-game victory.
“I’ve always been a hitter, so it’s a lot of fun to still be able to do that,” Schlabs said. “Gracin is really flexible and easy to talk to as a hitter. She wants to put hitters in the best possible position.”
On the court
Wyoming’s high school volleyball teams start postseason play Friday.
Burns hosts the Class 2A East Regional. The Broncs earned the No. 1 seed in the South Quadrant and open with North No. 4 Tongue River at 3 p.m. Friday. Pine Bluffs is the South’s No. 3 seed and faces North No. 2 Wright at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The winners of those matches play each other at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The losers square off in an elimination match at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
East hosts the 4A East Regional. The Lady Thunderbirds are the South Quadrant’s second-seeded team and open up with North No. 3 Campbell County at 1 p.m. Friday.
Central is the third seed from the South and faces North No. 2 Natrona County at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Cheyenne South is the No. 4 seed from the South Quadrant. The Bison open with North No. 1 Thunder Basin at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Winners of the quarterfinal matches play again Friday, while the losers have elimination matches Saturday morning.
