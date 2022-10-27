CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East volleyball team prefers running a two-setter system because of the options it provides offensively. However, coach Nicole Quigley wasn’t sure she was going to be able to use that scheme this fall because she wasn’t sure she had a second setter ready for the varsity level.

Junior Gracin Goff answered the call, and has provided the perfect complement to classmate Bradie Schlabs, helping the Lady Thunderbirds post a 17-11 record entering this weekend’s Class 4A East Regional tournament.

