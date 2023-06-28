CHEYENNE — Shawn Mollett has been on both sides of high school basketball’s tempo debate.
He has had a coach who slowed the pace and had a couple dozen set plays. Mollett also had a coach who encouraged his players to run the court and play up tempo.
The latter is the style Mollett hopes his Burns boys basketball teams can play after being approved as the Broncs’ next coach June 12. He replaces Kurtis Suloff, who spent four seasons on the sideline before stepping down this spring to accept an assistant principal and athletics director job at Burns High.
“I think pushing the pace is more exciting to watch than passing, cutting through, setting a screen and running a set offense,” Mollett said Tuesday morning. “I like having a little more action and a faster pace.
“One of my high school coaches ran set plays and had about 30 of them, and none of us knew any of them. That made me not want to go back to that.”
Mollett was the head coach of Johnson Junior High’s girls basketball program last season. He primarily guided the eighth-grade A team, but oversaw all aspects of the seventh- and eighth-grade teams. Mollett also spent two seasons as a boys assistant at Johnson. That experience has helped him with the administrative duties that come with being a high school head coach.
“There’s going to be a little more pressure with this job, but I’m excited,” said Mollett, who grew up in Lovell. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
He has taught physical education since graduating from the University of Wyoming, but will teach high school science in Burns. His wife, Taylen, already teaches elementary school in Burns.
“I’m excited to get out there and be part of the community,” Mollett said. “My high school was a similar size, and I enjoyed it. Everyone knows everyone, which is both good and bad. You have a group of people who have been together since kindergarten and grew up playing together.
“I’m excited to get out there and be part of that and build relationships with the entire town.”
Mollett’s enthusiasm stood out to the hiring committee, Burns Principal Bobby Dishman said.
“He wants to do a little bit of everything, and we like the fact we’ll have someone who is going to be around our kids every day,” Dishman said.
