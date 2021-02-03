BURNS – Lincoln Siebert is a testament to the benefits of hard work and a positive attitude.
The Burns senior was a good athlete when he entered high school, but not a standout.
Tuesday afternoon, Siebert signed a national letter of intent to wrestle and play football at Northwest College, which is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Orange City, Iowa.
“I loved the feel of the small town and small campus,” said Siebert, who will study secondary education with the goal of being a history teacher. “The teachers were really personable, and I loved talking to them and getting to know them a little bit when I was out there.
“The coaches – especially the wrestling coach, Rik Dahl – are great guys, and I really enjoyed talking to them.”
Burns wrestling coach Dan Clayson wasn’t even sure Siebert was going to come out for wrestling as a freshman. Siebert capped his eighth grade campaign with an unlikely win, and then set off to play for the basketball team.
“I remember him telling me he kind of liked basketball, so I wasn’t 100% sure he was going to come out and wrestle as a freshman,” Clayson said with a laugh. “He came out, but he wasn’t very good yet. The thing was he was tough. His sophomore year, he didn’t win a ton of matches, but he was a much better wrestler.
“Last year, he was good, and that’s because he put in the work and put in the effort. He made himself a great athlete, and this is reward for doing that stuff.”
Siebert placed third in the 285-pound weight class at last year’s Class 3A state meet. He is currently the No. 1-ranked heavyweight in 3A.
Siebert thought his future as a college athlete was in either football or wrestling.
“I never thought playing both in college was an option until I talked with Northwest,” he said. “A lot of their heavyweight wrestlers also play football, so that will help. I’ll have guys I can lean on who have been doing both and know what it takes to make it work.
“I had other schools make me offers to play football, but I didn’t get the same feeling from those schools as I did Northwest.”
The Red Raiders are getting a talented lineman, who earned All-Class 2A honors for the first time this fall, Burns coach Brad Morrison said.
“With the wrestling experience, he can maintain blocks,” Morrison said. “That’s something that’s rare for someone his size. There aren’t a lot of kids walking around who are 285 pounds and can climb up to a linebacker and do the kinds of things he can do on the football field. Not only can he play (at Northwest), he can play really well.”