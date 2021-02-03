CHEYENNE – Kim Robért was in the middle of teaching a lesson when she saw an email pop into her inbox Jan. 25 that she immediately knew would alter the rest of her week.
The subject line included the name of one of her Cheyenne South cheerleaders followed by “COVID-19 quarantine.” The athlete lost due to contact tracing was one of the Bison’s top tumblers and a base for several stunts.
Robért was sure South was going to have to withdraw its teams from both the all-girl and co-ed stunt divisions and only compete in the gameday division at Friday’s Wyoming Class 4A state spirit competition.
A text message hit Robért’s phone as she was coming to terms with the prospect of withdrawing. One text snowballed into a thread of ideas about how South could alter its routines so a team that had dealt with two season-ending injuries in recent weeks could overcome yet another absence.
“Pulling out of the two stunt divisions never crossed the kids’ minds,” Robért said.
South spent three days tweaking routines it had been perfecting since November and moving athletes to different spots. The result were routines that Robért describes as not the most difficult at the competition, but definitely the cleanest and “most fun to watch.”
South’s precision and resilience was rewarded with a clean sweep of all three divisions at the state meet. This is the fourth consecutive year the Bison have won both all-girl and co-ed stunt. It’s the second time in three years they have swept the state titles.
That dominance earned South’s spirit squads Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
South has won 14 spirit state titles since the school opened in 2010. Championships are not an expectation, but an unspoken standard the teams seek to meet each year.
That standard is why athletes accepted changing roles in order to salvage the routines. Some moved from prominent positions to spots in the background without complaint.
That standard is why the Bison were able to call up four alternates to the competition team and still add three more championships to the trophy case.
That standard is why Blade Hager – the lone boy on the co-ed team – worked hard to learn new skills that helped put the Bison over the top.
“I have never been more blessed to be part of a family like this,” junior captain Alaina Soto said. “There have been years where we were divided and weren’t as close as a team. This year, I loved every single person on that mat with my whole heart.
“They are the most hardworking people I ever met, and we pushed each other to be the best. We weren’t just a team, we’re a family who will do anything we can for each other.”
Soto spent the first two years of her South career as a flyer. She was one of the young ladies lifted into the air for extensions, who also does breathtaking spins and flips while being tossed high into the air. This year, Soto volunteered to be a base and help lift her teammates for pyramids and extensions.
“She knew what the bases needed to do because of her time as a flyer,” Robért said. “She stepped in and was immediately part of our strongest stunt group. You could tell she had really been working hard in the weight room.”
Hager also had to hit the weight room hard. Robért told him early in the school year she wanted him to be able to do a toss hands extension. That maneuver requires the base to help the flyer get to his shoulders before lifting her over his head while holding one foot in each hand.
Hager also was asked to learn how to do a standing tuck back flip.
He answered the call both times.
“The toss hands extension is something that just needed fine-tuning and for me to be a little stronger,” Hager said. “I had no idea how to do a standing tuck, so I took a tumbling class. It took me about two weeks to learn how to do it.
“The more I did it, the better I got at it.”
Resilience and selflessness helped South, but attention to detail was just as – if not more – important.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association held a technical clinic last fall where a judge explained points of emphasis that would lead to half-point deductions. Things as seemingly insignificant as ponytails and bows interfering with stunts, how athletes discarded signs or their poms before moving on to the next piece of the routine or crossing their feet on stunts were going to cost teams points.
Robért and an assistant coach left that meeting with 12 pages of notes, and immediately started driving those finer points home to their team.
“They emphasized doing things a certain way, and we would often say, ‘You don’t know how hard it is to do that (skill) that way,’” junior captain Allie Robért said. “They did a great job of putting those deduction sheets in front of us and explaining why we had to do things the way we were.”
South didn’t have a deduction in any of its three routines. It won gameday by a mere 0.35 points. One deduction would have handed that title to Laramie. The Bison claimed all-girl stunt by 1.3 points. They ran away with co-ed stunt, winning by 5.15 points.
“We accounted for all of the potential deductions when we built the routine,” Kim Robért said. “We needed to give our kids the time to set their poms down before moving to the next thing, instead of just throwing them down.”
South adapted, no matter what was thrown its way. The Bison’s championship standard demands nothing less.
“The kids might not say it, but the expectation across the state is that South cheer is going to be the best,” Kim Robért said. “When we start each year, we’re looking at our practices and routines to see if it will put us in position to maintain that.
“If we don’t win, it’s not the end of the world. Cheer is such a subjective sport, and a lot of things can happen in the 1 minute, 30 seconds we’re on the mat. All we ask is all the kids give their all and do the best they can do.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
-n- Maurie Alexander and LeeAndre Ray, boys basketball, South: Alexander, a junior forward, scored 17 points to help the Bison beat visiting Douglas 60-50 on Saturday.
Ray, a junior guard, also scored 17 points in that victory.
-n- Cheyenna Alvarado and Boden Liljedahl, girls basketball, Cheyenne East: Alvarado, a senior guard, scored 13 points to help the Lady Thunderbirds to a 58-33 victory at Cheyenne Central.
Liljedahl, a sophomore guard, scored 14 points in that win.
-n- Tate Bishop, boys basketball, Burns: The junior forward averaged 19.5 points to help the Broncs beat Wheatland and Torrington.
-n- Jackson Hesford, Landon Trujillo and Bradley Whitright, wrestling, East: Hesford, a senior 160-pounder, went 3-0 with three pins on the week.
Trujillo, a senior 120-pounder, was 4-0 with four pins.
Whitright, a senior 195-pounder, was 3-0 with three pins.
-n- Matt Pietsch, boys swimming, Cheyenne Central: The junior won three events across two meets.
-n- Jared Price, boys swimming, South: The senior won three events and placed second in another across two meets.
-n- Nathanial Talich, boys basketball, Central: The junior guard scored 17 points during the Indians’ 57-40 win over visiting East.
-n- Rylee Jo Ward, girls basketball, Burns: The junior guard averaged 16.5 points during the Lady Broncs’ losses to Wheatland and Torrington.