CHEYENNE – Andrew Lock set out to turn several of his on-court deficiencies into strengths this season.
The Cheyenne South sophomore has done that, for the most part, which is why he is running roughshod over opponents heading into the state tennis tournament.
Last week, Lock went 4-0 and dropped just two games across those matches. Those two games came in a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Green River’s Braxton Cordova during the No. 1 singles final of the South Regional tournament. He won his other three matches last week, 6-0, 6-0.
Lock’s dominance earned him Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Lock was the Bison’s No. 1 singles player as a freshman, and went 1-2 at the state tournament. He often found himself mentally and physically fatigued late in matches. Lock regularly took lengthy breaks to dry himself and his racket off with a towel. That time didn’t just give Lock a much-needed breather, it also gave him extra time to beat himself up mentally, South coach Josh Cossitt said.
“You could see him getting slower and slower as matches went on,” Cossitt said. “He would take 35-second towel breaks and spend the entire time dwelling on his mistakes. This year, he is playing at a good tempo that has kept him from getting so down on himself.
“His energy and body language are completely different. That has helped him win close matches.”
Lock’s 13-0 record this season isn’t entirely due to his mental approach and pace of play, though.
While those played significant roles, changes to his style of play have been just as crucial. Specifically, Lock is hitting the ball deeper into his opponents’ end of the court and attacking the net.
“We started working on that midway through the season,” Lock said. “I was hitting the ball short my first couple of matches and letting my opponents come to the net on me. I had to make sure I could get up to the net and attack and keep them from attacking me.”
The 6-foot-2 Lock wanted to get to the net, where he could use his height and length to take more of the court away from his foes. Getting to the net also allowed him to capitalize on the strength of his groundstrokes, Cossitt said.
“A lot of players will take his pace and hit it back defensively,” the coach said. “That makes him do all the work. Hitting the ball deep gives him the chance to come to the net and attack when his opponent hits a short, defensive shot.
“He has learned to defend counterpunchers well, and is playing really efficient tennis. He’s taking advantage of his opponents’ mistakes and not giving many points away by making mistakes of his own. He is being really stingy right now.”
Lock is the younger brother of former South standout Brendan Lock. The elder Lock was a three-time state champion, who also was the state runner-up his freshman year.
Any struggles Andrew had his freshman year had less to do with living up to the family name and more to do with learning how to be the Bison’s No. 1 singles player.
“It’s difficult for any 14- or 15-year-old kid to have the No. 1 spot on any sports team, whether you’re the starting quarterback, starting point guard or No. 1 singles player,” Cossitt said. “He needed time to develop physically and emotionally.”
Brendan Lock – who is now a team captain for NCAA Division II Western New Mexico – has provided a blueprint work ethic to his three younger siblings on South’s tennis squad.
“Watching what my brother did made me think tennis is something I could do, too,” Andrew said. “I knew I was going to have to continue to work, though. He has been a good example for me when it comes to how hard you have to work to be good at tennis.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Keagan Bartlett, football, Cheyenne Central: The senior rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries during the Indians’ 10-7 loss at Thunder Basin on Friday in Gillette. He also completed 10 passes for 104 yards.
n Ellie Brewer, girls swimming, South: The senior won three races across two duals and placed fifth in another.
n Central boys cross-country: The Indians won the team title at the Sweetheart Invitational in Loveland, Colorado, by putting all five of their scoring runners in the top eight. Senior Jacob Frentheway placed second in 16 minutes, 12 seconds.
n Cheyenne East girls tennis: The Lady Thunderbirds won their first South Regional title on Saturday. The No. 1 doubles team of Sydney O’Brien and Finley Kastens won their bracket, while Nedra McIlwaine (No. 2 singles) and the No. 3 doubles tandem of Serena Farris and Zoey Woods placed second.
Paige Frazier (No. 1 singles) and the No. 3 doubles team of Teghan Baktamarian and Kaydei Murphy all placed third.
n Kylie Gallegos, Emma Norris and Rylee Jo Ward, volleyball, Burns: Gallegos posted 26 digs, 15 kills and six blocks to help the Lady Broncs go 1-1 on the week.
Norris notched 28 kills and six blocks across those matches.
Ward dished out 59 assists to go with 10 kills.
n Gavin Goff and Cade Pugh, football, East: Goff, a junior, completed 11 of 17 passes for 100 yards and four touchdowns during East’s 49-8 win at Laramie. He also rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Pugh, a senior, carried the ball 16 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 11 yards and a score.
n Stu Lerwick, football, Pine Bluffs: The junior completed 14 of 19 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns during the Hornets’ 52-0 win at Saratoga.
n Nikolas Lock, boys tennis, South: The sophomore went 3-0 and claimed the South Regional title, winning the final in three sets. He also played one match at No. 1 doubles during the Bison’s regular season finale against visiting Gering, Nebraska, where he and partner Lukas Davidson won 6-0, 6-0.
n Ashli Smedley, Katie Thomson and Kashli Brown, girls tennis, Central: Smedley, a sophomore, won the No. 1 singles title at the South Regional.
Thomson and Brown, both seniors, took top honors at No. 3 doubles.
n Sergio Villalobos-Alvarado and Mike Ellison, boys tennis, Central: The Indians’ No. 3 doubles team stayed unbeaten on the season by going 3-0 and winning the South Regional title. They rallied from a set down to win the final.