CHEYENNE – Maurie Alexander emerged as one of Wyoming’s top boys basketball players last season.
The Cheyenne South senior averaged 13.8 points and 8.4 rebounds during his junior campaign, and came into this season expecting to see extra defenders come his way. It’s the highest compliment an opposing team can pay a player.
Alexander knew teams sending two – and even three – defenders to him would mean more scoring opportunities for his teammates. Opening the floor for his teammates was a point of emphasis for him during the off-season.
“Last year, there were some games where I wasn’t the most aggressive and struggled to score early,” he said. “This year, I’m trying to take every opportunity I can to score at the beginning of games. If I get to the rim and get a couple baskets, teams are going to start doubling me. That’s going to get my teammates open.
“But it’s not all about scoring. It’s about being stronger on screens and getting them the ball in their spots. I know where all my teammates want the ball, so I try to get it to them in the right place at the right time.”
Alexander is thriving, despite the added attention.
He averaged 19.5 points and 14 rebounds to help the Bison go 1-1, beating Cheyenne Central and losing to Cheyenne East. Those efforts also earned Alexander Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
At 6-foot-2, Alexander is undersized for a post player. He gets by on basketball savvy, polish, athleticism and strength.
“He has a great basketball IQ, but he also gets it done with willpower,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “He wants the ball. The way he rebounds and fights for every possession is huge for our team.
“He is one of those kids who is determined to do well and to win. I’m glad we have him.”
Alexander leads South in scoring at 18.9 points per game, rebounding (10 per game) and is tied for the team lead in assists (2.3 per game).
He leads the Bison in 3-point shooting percentage (59%) after making 13 of 22 attempts. Alexander’s 13 made 3s are third-most on the team. He had made just four treys in his previous 57 varsity games. His success this season is a testament to the growth of his game, Bailey said.
“We’ve brought him out of the low post a lot this year,” the coach said. “He’s getting doubled and tripled at times and, even in those situations, he’s able to find open guys. He’s also developed a good outside shot.
“If teams want to pack defenders in the paint, he can flash to the high post and get an open shot and knock down a 3.”
While Alexander’s game now includes a reliable outside shot, he largely makes hay in the paint. His 60% shooting mark from the field is second-best on South’s roster by a single percentage point. He fearlessly battles through contact on the block and gets shots off.
“You have to be physical when you’re the smaller guy in there,” Alexander said. “I was probably too physical my sophomore and junior years, though. I’ve been trying to be smarter and learn when to be physical and when to back off.
“I’m always going to be hard, regardless of whether the guy I’m going up is 6-10 or a 7-footer. I just do my best to play hard until the buzzer is over. I’ve always tried to be that way and be unafraid.”
Alexander’s game has earned the respect of his foes.
“He is extremely strong and has a kind of old-fashioned game,” East sophomore Drew Jackson said. “He is hard to guard because he finishes so consistently and is so fine-tuned around the basket.”
Alexander is proud of what he has accomplished on the court, but individual goals and accolades have never driven him. Winning does.
“I’ve been very successful in my goals personally, but we’re not where we want to be as a team yet,” Alexander said. “We’re taking steps. The battle is only going to get harder and harder, but we’ve been getting better and better in my time here.
“Hopefully we can make a big run at the end of the year and play well at state.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Madiysn Baillie, girls basketball, Cheyenne Central: The junior guard averaged 14.5 points to help the Lady Indians go 1-1 on the week.
n Shawn Basart, boys indoor track and field, Central: The sophomore won the 55-meter hurdles and high jump at Central’s Kevin Salverson Memorial meet.
n Drew Jackson, boys basketball, Cheyenne East: The sophomore guard averaged 15 points per game to help the Thunderbirds to wins over Laramie and Cheyenne South.
n Boden Liljedahl, girls basketball, East: The junior guard averaged 13.5 points per game to help the Lady Thunderbirds beat Laramie and Cheyenne South.
n Ethan Merrill, boys swimming, Central: The junior won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke in a triangular with Laramie and Cheyenne East on Tuesday. He also won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly during a dual with East on Friday.
n Nathanial Talich, boys basketball, Central: The senior guard averaged 28 points per game to help the Indians go 1-1 on the week.
n Rylee Jo Ward, girls basketball, Burns: The senior guard averaged 17.5 points to help the Lady Broncs go 1-1 on the week. Her 19-point effort in a 54-30 win at Rawlins gave her exactly 1,000 for her career.