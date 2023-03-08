CHEYENNE — Pine Bluffs senior Stu Lerwick earned the third all-state selection of his career from the Wyoming Coaches Association.

The 6-foot-3 forward ranked sixth in Class 2A in scoring at 17.8 points per game to help the Hornets (26-3) repeat as state basketball champions with a 49-38 win over Big Horn on Saturday in Casper. Lerwick also averaged eight rebounds.


