CHEYENNE — Pine Bluffs senior Stu Lerwick earned the third all-state selection of his career from the Wyoming Coaches Association.
The 6-foot-3 forward ranked sixth in Class 2A in scoring at 17.8 points per game to help the Hornets (26-3) repeat as state basketball champions with a 49-38 win over Big Horn on Saturday in Casper. Lerwick also averaged eight rebounds.
Pine Bluffs senior Ryan Fornstrom picked up the second all-state nod of his career, and was voted Southeast Quadrant Player of the Year. He ranked ninth in the state in scoring at 16.7 points per game. His 6.4 assists per contest ranked second in 2A, while the 5-11 guard’s 2.6 steals per night were tied for fifth-best in the state. Fornstrom also grabbed 5.8 rebounds.
Lerwick and Fornstrom were joined on the All-Southeast Quadrant list by teammates Collin Jessen, Dalton Schaefer and Justin Lerwick.
Burns’ Cody Hape and Cody Piasecki also were named to the All-Southeast Quadrant squad.
The Burns (14-15) girls won their first state title with a 48-36 win over Lingle-Fort Laramie, and put senior Daljit Kaur and junior Jordan Griess on the all-state list.
Kaur ranked fifth in 2A in scoring at 12.6 points per game, while her 7.6 rebounds per night were eighth. The 5-9 forward also averaged 1.3 blocks per game, which was fifth in the state.
Griess — who also was voted Southeast Quadrant Player of the Year — led 2A with 3.6 assists per game. She also was tied for eighth in steals at three per night. The 5-7 guard averaged 9.3 points per outing.
Pine Bluffs (11-15) didn’t advance to state, but had sophomore forward Jessica Hoffman earn all-state honors. She averaged 12.2 points (seventh in 2A), 9.3 rebounds (tied for third) and 2.3 blocks (first).
Hoffman was joined on the All-Southeast Quadrant team by Hornets senior Abby Gray and junior Kelsie Bymer.