CHEYENNE – Wade Pollock has always enjoyed throwing shot put and discus.
The Burns senior excelled at those events almost as soon as he picked up the implements. The mind that helped him stand out academically also helped him learn the finer points of the throws relatively quickly.
Pollock knew he would eventually focus on track, but knee injuries he suffered playing football accelerated that transition.
“The better I got, the more I enjoyed throwing,” Pollock said. “After my second knee injury, I decided track was more my sport and stopped playing football to focus on track.”
That focus has helped Pollock become one of the best throwers in Class 3A.
He heaved the shot put 51 feet, 11 inches Thursday to win the Pine Bluffs Field Event Extravaganza and set a new school record. That mark is the fourth-best in 3A. Pollock has a season-best toss of 145-9 in discus, which also is fourth-best in 3A.
Pollock isn’t just one of the top throwers in Wyoming’s second-largest classification. He is one of the top throwers in the state. He placed fifth in shot put at this winter’s indoor state meet, and was second at that meet in 2020 with a career-best mark of 50 feet, 11½ inches.
“He’s a shorter kid for a thrower, but people don’t realize how strong he is,” Broncs throws coach Brad Morrison said. “I don’t know what he bench presses, but it’s probably a Miata. He is strong as hell.”
Strength is only a small part of what has helped Pollock grow into one of the state’s top throwers. He has the grades and test scores to earn admission into some of the finest colleges in the United States, and intends to study civil engineering. That academic acumen helps in the throws ring.
“I know what I need to do, it’s just a matter of going out and doing it,” Pollock said. “It would help if I was taller, but that’s not something that’s going to change. I have to be smarter about how I approach my events.”
Pollock sets the tone for Burns’ throwers in and out of the ring. He never skips reps or weightlifting sessions, Morrison said. Pollock also serves as a mentor to his teammates.
“His knowledge of the sport is just as good as any of the coaches at this meet,” Morrison said. “He studies it and loves it. He is almost like having another coach on staff.
“He never snaps when he corrects someone. He always offers a pat on the back and an arm around the shoulder. He always makes time for our freshmen. That’s why you see them (setting personal records) every week.”
Pollock never set out to be a mentor, but he slid into the role seamlessly.
“I love when you can see kids who really have a passion for throwing,” Pollock said. “Also, it’s never bad for people to hear a different perspective. Sometimes having a different set of eyes on you and hearing things a different way unlocks something that helps them.”
Pollock hasn’t announced his college choice. His chosen major and COVID-19 hampered his search. The novel coronavirus wiped out a potentially huge outdoor season, as well as college camps.
“I was coming off finishing second indoors, and I was hitting new PRs in the weight room, so I was really excited for the spring season,” Pollock said. “I was heartbroken for a while when the season got canceled.”
COVID-19 also prompted all college governing bodies to extend athletes an additional season of eligibility. There aren’t as many roster spots open as there normally would be.
“The (distances) colleges are looking for from recruits are way higher than they normally would be,” Pollock said.
Pollock is an ideal recruit, Morrison said.
“Whatever college gets him is going to get a great person,” the coach said. “His grades are there, his work ethic is there, and his character is there. All he needs is a shot, and he’s going to make some school very happy.”
On the courseCheyenne’s high school golf teams will compete at the Rawlins Invitational today.
On the diamondCheyenne South plays both Thunder Basin and Campbell County today in Gillette. The Thunder Basin game starts at 10 a.m., while the matchup with the Camels is slated for 2 p.m.
Cheyenne Central plays at Wheatland at 4 p.m. today.
Wheatland visits Cheyenne East at 10 a.m. Saturday.
On the pitchClass 4A East Conference play is winding down on the soccer field.
The South girls host Central at 4 p.m. today, while the Bison boys play at Central at 6 p.m. today.
East’s girls visit Laramie at 6 p.m. today. The Thunderbirds boys host Laramie at 6 p.m. today.
On the trackAll three Cheyenne schools compete at the Wiseman Invitational today in Torrington.
Pine Bluffs hosts the Southeast Wyoming Athletic Conference meet Saturday.