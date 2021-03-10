CHEYENNE – Sydney Morrell doesn’t like running at the front of the pack, because she often finds it hard to pace herself.
The Cheyenne Central sophomore is a strong enough finisher she doesn’t need to lead from wire-to-wire in order to win. She proved that twice at the Wyoming girls state indoor track and field meet, winning the 800- and 1,600-meter runs.
She finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 21.90 seconds, and the 1,600 in 5:11.91 to help the Lady Indians finish second in the team standings. That performance earned Morrell Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“Staying behind in a race can be scary,” Morrell said. “When you go out in front, you feel like you’re going to win. This weekend, I tried to trust my gut and stay behind everyone and use my strength, which is finishing.
“I used that to my advantage, and everything worked out.”
Morrell entered the state meet with the third-fastest 800 time in the state, and the fourth-best 1,600 time. She knew she wasn’t expected to lead the races, but should be within striking distance late.
Morrell passed the lead runner on the final lap of the 800, and won by nearly 3 seconds. She sat in third place in the 1,600 as the pack made the turn for the home stretch, and outpaced the field by a hair more than six-tenths of a second.
“She is a very instinctual runner, she has realized what her strengths are, and she has learned when to make her move,” Central distance coach Sean Wilde said. “She has realized she can go out there and pace herself during the race and then really attack at the finish.”
Morrell finished fourth at the Class 4A state cross-country meet this past fall, and entered the indoor season with high hopes. However, she felt a pop in her left hamstring during one of Central’s first practices. She tried to rehab the injury by backing off her training, but still had to miss the Indians’ season-opening meet Jan. 15. Morrell returned Feb. 5 and won the 800 at both state qualifying meets she competed in, and the 1,600 the only time she ran it.
“She has really matured since she started running in high school,” Wilde said. “She learned that you can go into a race with the best strategy, but there’s always going to be something gumming up the works based on other people’s strategies.
“You have to be instinctual and anticipate, like in other sports, and she has learned to do that.”
Outdoor track practice started Monday, leaving Morrell only a few days to enjoy her state championships. But she is just fine with turning the page on her indoor season.
“I was really disappointed when our outdoor season got canceled last year,” Morrell said. “I put in a lot of work throughout the summer, so it makes me happy to see it come together.
“Sometimes you don’t see the outcomes you want, but I really hope outdoor goes the same way. I’m excited for the season. I want to stay healthy and perform.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Graedyn Buell, boys basketball, Cheyenne East: The senior averaged 16.5 points in two games at the Class 4A Southeast Quadrant tournament.
n Baylee Delbridge, girls basketball, Central: The senior guard averaged 13 points to help the Lady Indians go 2-1 and finish third in the Class 4A East Regional.
n Andraya Dimas and Riley VanTassell, girls basketball, Cheyenne South: Dimas, a senior guard, scored 21 points during the Lady Bison’s 46-43 loss to Cheyenne Central in the Class 4A Southeast Quadrant semifinals.
VanTassell, a senior forward, scored 14 points in that contest.
n Caydince Groth, girls indoor track, South: The senior won the 200- and 400-meter dashes at the Wyoming girls state indoor meet. She also was part of the state runner-up 4x400 relay team.
n Jackson Kirkbride, boys basketball, Burns: The junior scored 15 points during the Broncs’ 58-41 loss to Wheatland in the Class 3A Southeast Quadrant semifinals.
n Stu Lerwick, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: The sophomore averaged 16.3 points to help the Hornets go 1-2 and finish fourth at the Class 2A state tournament.
n Taliah Morris, girls indoor track and field, East: The freshman won the 55-meter dash at the Wyoming girls state indoor meet. She also placed fourth in long jump and sixth in the 200-meter dash.
n LeeAndre Ray, boys basketball, South: The junior guard scored 16 points during the Bison’s 76-46 loss to Cheyenne Central in the Class 4A Southeast Quadrant semifinals.
n Brady Storebo and Nathanial Talich, boys basketball, Central: Storebo, a senior forward, averaged 16.3 points to help the Indians win the Class 4A East Regional.
Talich, a junior guard, averaged 21 points across those three contests.