CHEYENNE – Cam Kulze paused and looked around the Cheyenne East Natatorium before the preliminary heats of the Class 4A East Regional swimming and diving meet last Friday.
“I just thought, ‘Man, I am really swimming at a 4A conference meet right now,’” the sophomore said.
Kulze is in his first year at East. He moved from Buffalo after his mom got a job in Cheyenne. Kulze admits he misses Buffalo, but is finding a home in the pool with the Thunderbirds.
He placed second in the 50-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100 butterfly at the East Regional. Kulze has qualified for next week’s 4A state meet in five of eight individual swimming events.
“It took him a little bit of time to start fitting into the team, but you can see he’s gotten more and more comfortable as the season has gone along,” East coach Mark Dobler said. “It’s never easy to move and transition, especially when you’re in high school.”
Kulze placed eighth in the 100 freestyle while swimming for Buffalo at the Class 3A state meet last winter. He missed reaching the consolation finals of the 200 individual medley by a hair more than one second.
“The 100 free was my strongest event last year, but they kind of put me wherever they needed me,” Kulze said.
The 50 freestyle has become Kulze’s strongest and favorite event this season. He hopes to challenge East’s school record over the next two seasons.
Kulze was 23 hundredths of a second behind Sheridan freshman Ben Forsythe in the regional final, and was quick to note an area that may have cost him that race.
“My start was a bit slow, so I need to work on that,” Kulze said after Saturday’s final. “Normally, I go straight out into the water. I went up and down in this race, and that slowed me down. Everything else felt perfect in that race.”
The top six finishers at last week’s regional meet finished the 50 free in at least 24.10 seconds. That race features just one turn off the wall and leaves little margin for error.
Kulze had the fastest qualifying time during prelims, and went just three hundredths faster than that during the finals. Forstyhe shaved 0.36 off his time during the finals.
“(Kulze) is tremendous with starts and has a great feel for the water,” Dobler said. “His start (Friday) gave him a leg up. It wasn’t as good (Saturday), but he also didn’t have the greatest turn and fell behind.
“We’re going to try to get everything together over the next two weeks and see what he can do at state.”
The 50 freestyle is almost guaranteed of being on Kulze’s menu when the 4A state meet starts Feb. 17 in Gillette. The second event is still up in the air. He’ll swim any event Dobler puts him in, but would prefer it not be the 200 IM.
“That might be my second-best event, but I don’t like it so I’m not going to say it’s one of my best,” Kulze said with a smile.
Schedule change
Road closures in southeastern Wyoming forced another change in Pine Bluffs’ basketball schedule Thursday.
The Hornets girls will play at Lingle-Fort Laramie at 11 a.m. today. The boys tip off against the Doggers at 12:30 p.m. They’ll then travel to Yoder for a doubleheader with Southeast starting with the girls game at 5:30 p.m.
On the mat
The Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestling team will compete at the Buffalo Duals tonight.
On the track
Cheyenne East’s indoor track and field team will pull a double-dip this weekend. The Thunderbirds will send athletes to the Bronc Invitational today in Gillette. They’ll also have some compete at the Natrona County Invitational on Saturday in Casper.
Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South and Burns-Pine Bluffs will compete at the Natrona Invite on Saturday.