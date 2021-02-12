BURNS – Madison Thompson’s biggest contributions to the Burns girls basketball team don’t show up in her own stat column.
They show up in those of her teammates.
“She is one of the best defenders I’ve ever coached,” said Lady Broncs coach Barry Ward, who has been coaching for nearly three decades. “She is a beast. I don’t know if she catches everyone off guard with her length or what, but she gets her hands on so many balls.
“She gets so many deflections, and we end up with so many steals because she makes people make bad passes over and around her.”
Thompson – a 5-foot-7 guard – is averaging 2.3 steals per game, and has tallied 30 deflections this season. Both rank third behind junior Rylee Jo Ward (3.6 spg and 38 deflections) and senior Jaden Gipfert (3.1 spg and 37 deflections). If Burns measured assisted steals or assisted deflections, Thompson would be the runaway leader. Many of Ward and Gipfert’s steals and deflections were set up by Thompson being a pest defensively.
“She is our best defender, hands down,” Rylee Jo Ward said. “She brings so much energy and fire to practice and games, and she is always getting after the ball.
“She puts so much pressure on the ball that the ball-handler panics, throws a bad pass and throws it to one of us. She creates a lot of opportunities for the rest of us to get steals.”
Thompson, a senior, also ranks third on Burns’ roster in scoring average. She is averaging 3.4 points heading into today’s 4:30 p.m. tipoff with visiting Newcastle. That she is the Broncs’ third-leading scorer might even surprise Thompson. She came to terms with the fact she wasn’t much of an offensive threat a long time ago.
“I realized in eighth grade that I was never going to be one of our big scorers,” Thompson said with a laugh. “(Ward and Gipfert) shoot the ball really well, so my main goal is to get the ball to them and let them take care of it.”
Burns (5-9 overall, 1-2 Class 3A Southeast Quadrant) is perennially undersized, and that height disparity has only increased since it was elevated to 3A a few years ago. Barry Ward employs full-court defensive pressure to try to make up for the lack of size. If the Broncs can get turnovers before the opposition sets up its offense, it can keep Burns from getting abused in the paint.
“We have to press. It’s critical,” the coach said.
That’s where Thompson comes in. She is the first defender teams meet after they inbound the ball.
“We love to have her on the front of our press because she has really honed her craft,” Barry Ward said. “She creates havoc there with her quickness and length.”
Thompson also is determined.
“I don’t like getting beat. It really bugs me,” she said.
You wouldn’t know that by watching Thompson and her steely demeanor. Her face is relatively emotionless, regardless of whether what happened for Burns is good, bad or indifferent.
“I’ve found that it’s much better if I don’t show much emotion,” she said. “I get excited, and I get mad, but I don’t see the point of really showing it and possibly hurting my team. The game isn’t about me, it’s about the team.”
