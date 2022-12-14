Pine Bluffs wins 1A-9man state championship

Pine Bluffs poses for a team photo after winning the state Class 1A 9-man high school football championship game against Shoshoni at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Three Laramie County coaches were voted to the Wyoming Coaches Association’s coach of the year list Monday.

Sean Wilde of Cheyenne Central (Class 4A girls cross-country), Anndee McKinney of Burns (Class 2A volleyball) and Will Gray of Pine Bluffs (Class 1A nine-man football) were the three honorees mentioned.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus