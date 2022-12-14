Pine Bluffs poses for a team photo after winning the state Class 1A 9-man high school football championship game against Shoshoni at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Three Laramie County coaches were voted to the Wyoming Coaches Association’s coach of the year list Monday.
Sean Wilde of Cheyenne Central (Class 4A girls cross-country), Anndee McKinney of Burns (Class 2A volleyball) and Will Gray of Pine Bluffs (Class 1A nine-man football) were the three honorees mentioned.
Wilde helped coach the Central girls cross-country team to a first-place team finish at this year’s state meet. Under his guidance, senior Sydney Morrell won the meet, and fellow runners Averie Perriton and Emma Hofmeister placed in the top 10.
McKinney helped coach Burns to a 25-13-2 record and a 6-0 record in the 2A Southeast quadrant. The Broncs went 8-2 down the stretch to secure the No. 2 seed in the East Region at the state tournament. In Casper, the first-year head coach helped lead Burns to its first state volleyball title in 30 years.
Gray has been no stranger to success at the helm for Pine Bluffs. Over the past two seasons, the Hornets have gone 20-1 under his tutelage. This season, Gray helped lead the Hornets to an 11-0 record and their first state title in Class 1A nine-man.