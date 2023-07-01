CHEYENNE — Will Luna returned to a job he was familiar with when he accepted Burns High’s agricultural education and welding post last year.
He’ll return to another job he’s familiar with this winter when Burns-Pine Bluffs’ wrestling squad takes the mat. Luna — a Cheyenne native — held both roles when he started his teaching career in Byers, Colorado.
“I was the ag ed teacher and FFA advisor and junior high and high school wrestling coach for seven of the nine years I was there,” Luna said Thursday morning. “I’d like to think being organized is a strength of mine, but that comes and goes.
“Ag ed and FFA will come first and foremost for me, but there’s no real overlap in the schedules, which is why I was able to take this on.”
Luna spent his first few years back in Cheyenne working as an academic interventionist at Central High while coaching wrestling at McCormick Junior High. He stepped down from those roles when he accepted the teaching job in Burns.
“That was a great group of kids, but a full-time position in (Laramie County School) District 2 was too good to pass up,” Luna said.
Luna occasionally volunteered with Burns-Pine’s wrestling programs last winter, which helped him develop a rapport with the athletes who will make up this year’s squad.
“Getting to know those students over the past year was a huge benefit to me,” Luna said.
Luna takes over from Dan Clayson, who worked with assistant Brittany Mitchell to build a strong program over the past dozen years. Burns-Pine had five consecutive top-10 finishes in the team standings at the Class 2A state tournament. It also had a pair of eighth-place finishes during its first few seasons in Class 3A.
Luna spoke glowingly about his predecessors’ efforts.
“I’m excited to continue that legacy and add my own flair,” Luna said. “Our goal is to compete for a state team title and some individual titles. Anything less than that is setting the bar substandard.”
Burns Principal Bobby Dishman said Luna’s relationship with current students helped him earn the job.
“Our kids really like him,” Dishman said. “Dan Clayson and Brittany Mitchell did an incredible job of growing that program. I hope it’s ingrained enough in the culture out here it can stay that big.”
Luna has already started working with his athletes, taking five to a camp in Gunnison, Colorado.
“We had a great time with those kids, and had a lot of growth,” Clayson said. “We’re looking to go to more of an attacking style of wrestling. That’s my philosophy.
“I’m excited to keep growing and expanding the program in Burns and Pine.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.