CHEYENNE – Cody Winslow will be stepping into a familiar position next season.
The Burns High senior played defensive end in the past for the Broncs. However, this season, he was among the top linebackers in Class 2A and led the classification in tackles with 13.3 per game and defensive points with 21.9 per game. The 21.9 average is a school record.
On Wednesday, Winslow signed to continue his academic and athletic career with Dakota Wesleyan University – a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Mitchell, South Dakota – where he’ll get back to playing defensive end.
Winslow also wrestles for the Burns-Pine Bluffs squad and emphasized how wrestling can help him once again familiarize himself with playing on the defensive line. The experience at the second level of the defense will also be a benefit in the transition.
“There’s a lot more hand fighting in wrestling and it forces me to use my hands more,” Winslow said. “And you’re forced to think quick, and you have to think a lot more when you’re playing linebacker.”
The quick thinking will be critical for Winslow as the game will move faster and force him to react quicker at the next level. But that won’t be an issue for the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder, Burns coach Brad Morrison said.
“Slower guys have to learn how to read and he wasn’t fast when he was young,” Morrison said. “He’s gotten a lot faster, but that’s his best strength – is he diagnoses well. … That’s what’ll carry him.”
Another trait Winslow developed that he said could help him next season is building some camaraderie with his teammates. During his years as an underclassmen, he wasn’t as outgoing, but has recently emerged as a leader, he said. Still, there’s room for improvement in that area and in all aspects of his craft.
“I’ve become more of a team player and I’ve become more involved with my teammates,” said Winslow, who planning on studying sports medicine. “But everything can improve. I can always get stronger, faster.”
One of the biggest steps Winslow has taken to get to where he’s at is growing both on and off the field, Morrison added. The love he has for the sport helped him evolve through his time with the program.
Once Winslow’s appreciation for the sport, the details, and the hard work came together, Morrison knew the potential was there for Winslow to breakout.
“Every kid is (maturing), but I think he’s kind of found his way in something that inspired him enough to work really, really hard and sacrifice for it,” the coach said. “Just having the maturity to make the choices that he’s made to get him here is the biggest area for the growth for him.
“The biggest thing you could tell is that he really loved it. Once I knew he loved it I was like ‘OK, he’s going to be a pretty good player.’”