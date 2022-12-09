CHEYENNE – Meadow King earned a varsity letter wrestling for Cheyenne Central last season.
The junior likely would have lettered during her final two seasons wearing an Indians singlet. However, her chances of vying for a state championship would have been slim, at best, because King was at a considerable strength disadvantage against the boys in her weight class.
King will now be able to compete on a level playing field as the state embarks on its first season of Wyoming High School Activities Association-sanctioned girls wrestling.
“I cried a little when it was announced,” King said. “There are women who have worked so hard to pave the way for us to have a sanctioned season. It’s not something that’s coming anymore. It’s here.”
Wyoming girls rosters on TrackWrestling.com list 247 athletes competing in the inaugural season. That includes nine girls at Central, seven at Cheyenne East and four each at Cheyenne South and Burns-Pine Bluffs.
King and Abby Vroman were the only girls on Central’s roster at the end of last season. They did their best to bolster the Indians’ numbers by sharing information on social media and extolling the benefits of the sport to any girls who would listen.
“I fell in love with how aggressive it is and the feeling you get from winning,” Vroman said. “You have to get your head in the game to really compete one-on-one. I wasn’t very good at team sports, so this sport is perfect for me.
“I’ve learned a lot and improved a lot in just one year. I’m a lot more confident person that I was before I wrestled.”
Laramie County’s coaches are pleased with the initial turnout.
“You’re always hoping for more, but, honestly, I think it’s a pretty good start considering how in the dark everyone was about how this was going to be handled,” East coach Thad Trujillo said. “As a wrestling community, we could have done a better job of rolling this out and figuring out how everything was going to look.
“We’re kind of flying by the seat of our pants, but this is a good starting point. It’s only going to keep growing after this season.”
The girls and boys teams are currently practicing together, just as they do during the cross-country, golf, tennis and track seasons. Girls can choose to practice or compete against either girls or boys during the regular season. However, they will only be allowed to compete in the girls state tournament in February.
The decision to allow girls to continue to compete against boys was made in the interest of getting girls more matches, WHSAA associate commissioner Trevor Wilson told WyoSports in July.
“If we say girls can only wrestle girls, they might only get a couple matches during the regular season,” Wilson said. “We don’t want that. We want them to have the option to wrestle boys, if they choose.
“Maybe five years from now, it will be so big girls can only wrestle girls and boys only wrestle boys. We want to get this thing going and make it big for the girls.”
Laramie County girls shouldn’t have a shortage of competition due to their proximity to Colorado and Nebraska, which both have established girls wrestling divisions. They could get far more matches than some of their more centrally located counterparts.
“This could give us an advantage when it comes to matching our girls up against other girls (during the postseason),” Burns-Pine coach Dan Clayson said.
South senior Hannah Soden is entering her fourth season as a wrestler. Her twin brother, Jacob, convinced her to try the sport in junior high, but she didn’t like it then. She gave it a second chance as a freshman, and fell for it. Soden now prefers it to diving, which she competes in during the fall.
“It allows me to show how mentally strong I am,” said Soden, who cracked South’s varsity lineup as a sophomore. “You have to do all this hard work just to get out there and try to get someone on their back for six minutes. It’s also a good way for people to get their anger out.”
Soden – who missed most of last season because of an injury – has continued to practice against South’s boys because of the challenge they present from both a strength and skill standpoint. She also is serving a valuable role for the Bison’s girls.
“When she wrestles against the females, she becomes a coach,” South coach Jojo Ojeda said. “She’s taking the initiative to correct them and show them the right way to do things.”
Hard data from other states has the county’s coaches and athletes confident the sport will take off after this season.
“That’s what’s happened in every state that has added girls wrestling,” Central coach Kyle Brightman said. “They’ve gotten to the point where we have to have separate practices and separate coaches. I see no reason that’s not going to happen here.”