CHEYENNE – Meadow King earned a varsity letter wrestling for Cheyenne Central last season.

The junior likely would have lettered during her final two seasons wearing an Indians singlet. However, her chances of vying for a state championship would have been slim, at best, because King was at a considerable strength disadvantage against the boys in her weight class.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus