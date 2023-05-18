Cheyenne Central sophomore Izzy Thomas slides safely into third base as a throw from home plate gets past Cody’s Hannah Holeman during the first day of the state softball tournament at the Energy Capital Sports Complex on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Gillette.
GILLETTE — The Cheyenne Central High softball team was three outs away from a mercy-rule win over Cody in the opening round of the state tournament Thursday in Gillette.
Leading 12-1 in the bottom of the sixth, the Indians watch their 11-run lead get knocked down to just three in mere minutes. Cody started the inning with four consecutive hits, followed by a walk, a single, another walk and a Central error to cut the Indians' lead to 12-9 going into the final inning.
The emotional swing of watching a double-digit lead nearly evaporate in the blink of an eye could have doomed the Indians, but maturity and leadership allowed Central to turn the page and answer right back with four runs of its own in the top of the seventh to help seal the win.
“We came back and hit the ball and didn’t let that get to us,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “That’s a huge thing. That mental part of the game is such a big part of this game. For them to come back and know that they can score some runs and get back up there, that was huge. They were in it mentally today, which is exactly where we want them to be.”
Katie Hinz started on the mound for the Indians but was relieved after five innings. After Izzy Kelly ran into trouble in relief during the sixth inning, Hinz returned to the mound to get the final six outs of the game and close the Fillies out 16-9.
“She came up really big,” Barker said. “She came back into the game and threw strikes and got us outs. That just shows she’s a great leader as a junior. She has that experience in that position and she’s always ready to throw when we need her to.”
Hinz earned the win with three runs allowed (one earned) on six hits while striking out two in seven innings. Central's bats were on full display in the seven-run win, with the Indians collecting 15 hits, including six for extra bases.
After both teams scored one run in the first inning, Central put together a two-out rally in the top of the second that was started by a Chloe Ross RBI double. Central scored in all seven innings against Cody, including three runs in the second and fourth innings and four more in the seventh.
Shiloh Rohde led the team at the plate with three RBI from the No. 9 spot in the lineup. Hinz, Cameron Moyte, Izzy Thomas, Maddie Birt, Porcha Kammerman and Chloe Ross each drove in one run apiece.
Central was able to force Cody's starting pitcher, Ellie Ungrund, out of the game after just 3.1 innings on the mound. She finished with seven runs allowed (three earned) on five hits to go along with three walks and one strikeout.
“She throws well and she has a lot of velocity,” Barker said about Ungrund. “For the girls to be able to get that timing down and hit the ball hard, that’s huge. It was huge for us. One through nine, they all hit today.”
Central was the fourth and final team from the East conference to win in the opening round of this weekend's state tournament. All four West teams (Cody, Green River, Rock Springs, Kelly Walsh) will meet in elimination games while the four East teams (Central, Cheyenne East, Campbell County, Thunder Basin) move on to the second round in the double-elimination tournament.
Cody was the No. 1 seed from the West conference while the Indians earned the No. 4 seed from the East. While it looks like an upset on paper, Barker knows softball games aren't played on paper.
“Coming in as that four seed and looking at polls where people don’t think we belong in the top 5, it’s a chip on our shoulders,” Barker said. “We told the girls to wear that. Use that to your advantage, because we know we are in the top 4. We know that we’re a good team.
“They’re using that. They have something to prove this weekend, and I think today they showed that.”
Central will play East No. 2 seed Thunder Basin in the second round at 10 a.m. Friday. The Bolts beat Rock Springs 15-5 in five innings during the opening round.
The winner will move on to play for a spot in Saturday's title game late in the afternoon.
“We will face some tough teams tomorrow and for the next couple days,” Barker said. “You have to be rested and come out with that same confidence and that same momentum that we had tonight.”
Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.