GILLETTE — For the first time in program history, the Cheyenne Central softball team won't be playing in the state championship game. 

The Indians lost two consecutive games Friday to be eliminated from the state tournament in Gillette. After beating Cody 16-9 to start the tournament Thursday, Central lost 10-4 to Thunder Basin and 6-5 to Kelly Walsh to end the season.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus