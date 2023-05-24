CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East’s Trista Stehwien earned her third all-state nod from the Wyoming Coaches Association on Wednesday morning.
The senior was one of four players from the state runner-up Lady Thunderbirds to pick up all-state distinctions.
Stehwien ranked second in the state in home runs (eight) and fifth in both batting average (.581) and RBI (40) to help East to a 21-7 record. She also rapped 15 doubles and four triples, and struck out just three times in 86 at-bats.
Junior outfielder Gracie Oswald was tabbed for the team for the second time in her career after picking up the honor during Wyoming’s inaugural high school softball season in 2021. She posted a .533 batting averaged (49-of-92) with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 49 RBI. Oswald’s RBI total ranked third in the state.
Sophomore shortstop Aleah Brooks was voted to the all-state team for the second consecutive season. She tied for third in the state in home runs (seven), while batting .493 (37-for-75) with eight doubles, five triples and 33 RBI.
Senior Jaylyn Christensen rounded out East’s all-state picks. The right-hander’s 13 wins were most in the state, while her 130 strikeouts ranked second and her 3.46 earned-run average was third-best. Christensen also posted a .468 batting average (37-of-79) with eight doubles, two triples, three homers and 25 RBI.
Sophomore outfielder Izzy Thomas was the lone Cheyenne Central player voted to the all-state squad. The first-year starter tied for third in the state in home runs (seven), while batting .554 (41-for-74) with nine doubles, two triples and 34 RBI.
The Indians finished the season 16-10, including a 1-2 mark at the state tournament. Their 10-4 loss to Thunder Basin in the second round snapped their 10-game winning streak.
Thomas was joined on the All-East Conference team by junior Cameron Moyte and sophomore Izzy Kelly.
Cheyenne South had junior Alyssa Albaugh voted onto the all-conference squad.
PREP SOFTBALL
ALL-STATE
Cheyenne Central: Izzy Thomas; Cheyenne East: Aleah Brooks, Jaylyn Christensen, Gracie Oswald, Trista Stehwien; Campbell County: Avery Gray, Lanae Kimbley; Cody: Riley Simone, Ellie Ungrund, Violet Wollschlager; Green River: Kodi Allred; Kelly Walsh: Kynlee Griffith, Olivia Smith; Laramie: Paysen White; Rock Springs: Ruby Florencio; Thunder Basin: Emma Kimblerling, Lauren O’Laughlin, Ella Partlow, Macie Selfors; Wheatland: Rylee Coates.
ALL-EAST CONFERENCE
Cheyenne Central: Izzy Kelly, Cameron Moyte, Izzy Thomas; Cheyenne East: Aleah Brooks, Jaylyn Christensen, Gracie Oswald, Trista Stehwien; Cheyenne South: Alyssa Albaugh; Campbell County: Avery Gray, Lanae Kimbley, Adie Rambo; Laramie: Kailyn Ruckman, Emilee Sirdoreus, Paysen White; Thunder Basin: Caitline Kaul, Emma Kimberling, Lauren O’Laughlin, Ella Partlow, Macie Selfors; Wheatland: Rylee Coates, Camryn Mickelson.
ALL-WEST CONFERENCE
Cody: Katie Brasher, Riley Simone, Ellie Ungrund, Ava Wollschlager, Violet Wollschlager; Green River: Kodi Allred, Shelby Carson; Kelly Walsh: Ashlynn Attaway, Kynlee Griffith, Olivia Smith, Sophia Wood; Natrona County: Kendra Meyer, Kyra Randolph, Maggie Teague; Rock Springs: Ashley Anderson, Ruby Florencio, Payten Soltis; Worland: Lilyan Hamilton.