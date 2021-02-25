CHEYENNE – Richard Prescott showed promise during his first season as a high school indoor track and field athlete.
The Cheyenne Central sophomore won the 55-meter hurdles at the Kevin Salverson Memorial meet, and added four other top-10 finishes throughout the season. Pres-cott even qualified for the 60 hurdles at the prestigious Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho.
He also notched a third-place effort in triple jump at the Wyoming Last Chance meet. At state, Prescott finished 12th in the 55 hurdles and 13th in triple jump.
The results of his rookie campaign motivated Prescott this season.
“I’m taking it a lot more serious than last year,” he said.
Prescott will compete at the Wyoming boys state meet in the 55 hurdles and triple jump Saturday in Gillette.
The event typically is an all-comers meet for girls and boys, but COVID-19 forced changes this winter. The girls meet will be contested March 6, and only the athletes and relay teams with the top eight times or distances in their respective events earned bids.
Prescott’s top long jump mark of 20-5 was the best at the final qualifying meet, but landed as the 11th-best in the state this season. Prescott enters the state meet with the fifth-best time in the 55 hurdles (8.24 seconds) and the fifth-best mark in triple jump (41 feet, 9 inches).
Central jumps coach Brad Pickett said Cheyenne East senior Kaliff Guevara is going to be awfully hard for anyone to unseat as state triple jump champion, but Prescott stands a good shot at moving up the podium Saturday.
“On his best jump of the year, he was behind the board,” Pickett said. “His second phase is improving, but it still has a long way to go, and he knows that. He has gotten a lot stronger and a lot faster.
“He improved his long jump by 3 feet, and he improved his triple jump by 3 feet. When he went 41-9, he put everything together except hitting the board. He is capable of having a pretty good jump if he puts it together this week.”
Prescott credits his efforts in the weight room for helping him make the stride he has over the past year.
“The coaches have been trying to get me to lift harder, and I feel like I’ve gotten a lot stronger, and the weight I’m lifting has increased a lot,” he said. “I didn’t have a middle phase in triple jump last year. Now that I have extra strength, I’m bounding in all my phases, and I’m driving my leg down better in hurdles.”
Prescott won the 55-hurdles at two of the three qualifying meets he competed in this season, and was second at the other. He won triple jump at two of three meets, and was fourth at the other. He also had one win and one third-place long jump finish.
“He has really bought into what we’re doing, and it shows,” Central hurdles coach Brick Cegelski said. “He is a really coachable young man, and he listens. He has grown up a lot in the past year.
“He sees where he wants to be his senior year, and he is working to get there.”