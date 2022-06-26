Brogan Allen learned a little bit of Dutch while she was playing softball in Holland a few weeks ago.
Slaap lekker, which means sleep well, and doei, which means bye, were the ones she rattled off when asked earlier this week. But before Allen made her trip across the Atlantic Ocean to represent Cheyenne on the diamond and learn a little bit about a different culture, she made her presence felt across Wyoming and learned a lot about herself during her final season with Cheyenne Central.
“I learned how to be a better leader and help girls get through the mental part of things, because I was even working on that myself, and once I figured that out, my game got so much better,” Allen said. “When I was positive with myself, I played so much better, I looked so much better, and I think that’s what carried me.”
Establishing that mindset helped Allen put up a memorable senior season.
She batted .533 with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.736. She finished with 48 hits and 10 home runs while knocking in 43 RBI.
Each of those were team highs for players with at least 15 plate appearances. She also pitched 26 innings and went 3-0 in the circle while leading Central to a 19-9 record and a runner-up finish at the state tournament in May.
Those numbers earned Allen an all-state nod and Wyoming’s first softball player of the year award from Gatorade. They also led Allen in being named the inaugural All-Cheyenne softball player of the year.
Central coach Carrie Barker also emphasized how Allen’s mentality helped her game evolve.
“She grew a lot in the mental aspect of her game. Her talent and her physical ability is tremendous, but her leadership and mental game has grown so much,” Barker said. “She’s more positive on herself, she doesn’t let one bad pitch weigh her down, and that’s one of the great things about her … she’s really grown in that aspect of moving on.”
Allen spent most of her time in the field at third base, and posted a consistent .976 fielding percentage. She proved she was reliable in the field, and in the batters box.
“I’d say I was pretty consistent, I haven’t really been in a slump this year,” said Allen, who also said this was her most consistent season while still playing with the under-18 WYCO squad. “I’m still hitting everything that’s thrown at me. If it’s there, I’m going to hit it.”
Campbell County ace Avery Gray has battled with Allen enough times to know Allen isn’t going to shy away from any hittable pitch. Being one of the top pitchers in the state, Gray doesn’t shy away from the challenge, either.
Gray simply just grew to understand the type of damage Allen can do.
“She’s definitely a threat at the plate. As soon as I see her I think ‘Oh no,’ but I’ll throw a pitch and I think it’ll be a good one, and she’ll bomb it,” Gray said. “She is an excellent hitter, and she’s a good person on the field and off the field, too, and has the best sportsmanship.”
During the first two seasons of sanctioned high school softball in Wyoming, there have been a handful of players across the state that have opted out of playing with their school to play with their club teams. There can still be awards won when making that decision, but both Allen and Barker agreed that winning awards such as all-state or Gatorade player of the year is a motivating factor for others to stick with high school ball.
“You don’t get those accolades playing club ball,” Barker said. “It’s motivating for my own daughter. I told her Brogan won (GPOY) and she said ‘I want to be like Brogan.’”
Her consistency, leadership, and mentality helped Allen set herself apart this year, but she always remained a humble, team-first athlete. She helped kickstart Central’s softball program and set a foundation that can be built upon. She was only able wear the Tribe colors on the diamond for two years, but embraced everything that came in that short time.
She’s just appreciative of the relationships she built and happy with the impact she left on the program before she continues her career at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana.
“I wish I had a little more time, it’s bittersweet I only had two years,” Allen said. “It went from never ever thinking (softball) was going to be a school sport, to all of a sudden it was pushed greatly.
“In high school, there are girls that never really played before that are coming out, and then you start to build those relationships with them. … They want to get better so they can still build the program, and it’s not over in two years.”