CHEYENNE – Brogan Allen and Trista Stehwien both picked up the second all-state softball honors of their careers Wednesday.
Allen – a Cheyenne Central senior – batted .533 (48 for 90) with 14 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 43 RBI to help her team go 19-9 on the season and finish as state runners-up. The Dawson Community College signee also saw 26 innings in the pitcher’s circle, going 3-0 with a 6.19 earned-run average and 22 strikeouts.
Stehwien – a Cheyenne East junior – batted .557 (34 for 61) despite battling injuries throughout the year. Stehwien had seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and 13 RBI. East was 12-11 on the year and missed out on the state tournament.
Allen and Stehwien were joined on the all-state squad by Central senior Lauren Lucas and East freshman Aleah Brooks.
Lucas – a first baseman – hit .436 (34 for 78) with seven doubles, a triple and 21 RBI.
Brooks – a shortstop and pitcher – batted .562 (36 for 64) with 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 35 RBI. She worked 24 innings in the circle, going 2-2 with 30 strikeouts and a 10.5 ERA.
Central freshman Izzy Kelly, East senior Ella Neider and Cheyenne South senior Allie Robért all picked up second team all-state nods.
Kelly batted leadoff for the Indians much of the season, batting .400 (32 for 80) with six doubles, two triples and three homers, 17 RBIs and 23 walks. Neider tallied a team-high .565 batting average (35 for 62) with seven doubles, three triples and 20 RBI.
Robért posted a .370 average (10 for 27) with two doubles, two triples and three RBI to help the Bison go 1-13 overall. Robért finished with a .917 fielding percentage while playing both middle infield positions.
Central senior outfielder Kaitlyn Ackerman – who was a second team all-stater in 2021 – was named honorable mention all-state. Ackerman hit .422 (38 of 90) with nine doubles and 32 RBIs.
All of the aforementioned young women were recognized as first team All-East Conference picks. Central also had seniors Taylor Gebhart and Drue Mirich and sophomore Katie Hinz earn second team all-league honors. East sophomore Gracie Oswald and South senior Aubrianna Garcia and sophomore Alyssa Albaugh also were second team all-conference picks.
East junior Jaylyn Christensen and sophomore Lillian Vallejo were tabbed honorable mention all-conference.
PREP SOFTBALL
ALL-STATE TEAMS
First team
Cheyenne Central: Brogan Allen, Lauren Lucas; Cheyenne East: Aleah Brooks, Trista Stehwien; Campbell County: Natalie Clonch, Avery Gray, Lanae Kimbley; Cody: Riley Simone, Ava Wollschlager; Green River: Kodi Allred, Madison Yoak; Kelly Walsh: Brooke Lijewski, Sophia Wood; Laramie: Janey Adair, Paysen Witte; Natrona County: Kyra Randolph; Thunder Basin: Lauren O’Loughlin, Ella Partlow, Jaci Piercy, Macie Selfors.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: Izzy Kelly; Cheyenne East: Ella Neider; Cheyenne South: Allie Robért; Cody: Ava Meier, Ellie Ungrund; Kelly Walsh: Olivia Smith; Laramie: Emilee Sirdoreus; Natrona County: Maggie Teague; Thunder Basin: Caitlin Kaul; Wheatland: Rylee Coates.
Honorable mention
Cheyenne Central: Kaitlyn Ackerman; Cody: Violet Wollschlager; Green River: Haidyn Terry; Kelly Walsh: Rylee Guest; Natrona County: Julie Dysart, Kendra Meyer; Rock Springs: Ashley Anderson, Ava Erramouspe; Thunder Basin: Emma Kimberling.
ALL-EAST CONFERENCE
First team
Cheyenne Central: Kaitlyn Ackerman, Brogan Allen, Izzy Kelly, Lauren Lucas; Cheyenne East: Aleah Brooks, Ella Neider, Trista Stehwien; Cheyenne South: Allie Robért; Campbell County: Natalie Clonch, Avery Gray, Lanae Kimbley; Laramie: Janey Adair, Emilee Sirdoreus, Paysen Witte; Thunder Basin: Caitline Kaul, Emma Kimberling, Lauren O’Loughlin, Ella Partlow, Jaci Piercy, Macie Selfors; Wheatland: Rylee Coates.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: Taylor Gebhart, Katie Hinz, Drue Mirich; Cheyenne East: Gracie Oswald; Cheyenne South: Alyssa Albaugh, Aubrianna Garcia; Campbell County: Bayley Gray, Andrea Kuhbacher, Addie Rambo, Paige Shaffer, Jadeyn Snyder; Laramie: Haley Loya, Brooklyn McKinney, Bella Pacheco; Wheatland: Camryn Mickelsen, Mackenzie Lockman.
Honorable mention
Cheyenne East: Jaylyn Christensen, Lillian Vallejo; Campbell County: Lexi Alexander; Laramie: Marisol Gomez, Macy McKinney, Kailyn Ruckman; Thunder Basin: Logan Brown, Guinevere Lee, Fallen Wilkerson; Wheatland: Hunter Sisson.
ALL-WEST CONFERENCE
First team
Cody: Ava Meier, Riley Simone, Ellie Ungrund, Ava Wollschlager; Green River: Kodi Allred, Haidyn Terry, Madison Yoak; Kelly Walsh: Rylee Guest, Brooke Lijewski, Olivia Smith, Sophia Wood; Natrona County: Julie Dysart, Kendra Meyer, Kyra Randolph, Maggie Teague; Rock Springs: Ashley Anderson, Ava Erramouspe.
Second team
Cody: Katie BRasher, Emily Egger, Morgan Evans; Green River: Shelby Carson, Natalie White; Kelly Walsh: Allie Boroz; Natrona County: Kylie O’Brien; Rock Springs: Chloe Butcher, Kylie Walker; Worland: Kenady Davis, Brooklyn Riley, Ivey Roberts, Oakley Voyles.
Honorable mention
Cody: Taydon Schoening; Green River: Lani Jo Blaylock; Kelly Walsh: Maddie Attaway, Kayla Clair, Cadence Kiser, Kady Miller; Natrona County: Randi Malson, Barrett Parker, Elsie Sale, Maria Walker; Rock Springs: Jo Heavin, Rikki Mortensen.