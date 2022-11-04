Cheyenne Central senior Keagan Bartlett (7) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a a football game at Riske Field in Cheyenne on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – After their 41-10 drubbing of Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central senior quarterback Keagan Bartlett said the Indians are itching to get the “bad taste” out of their mouths against top-ranked Sheridan.
Tonight, Central will get that redemption shot and will attempt to dethrone the reigning Class 4A state champion Broncs. With a trip to the Class 4A state championship at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on the line, here is a what the stats say about how the two teams stack up on paper.
Previous matchup
The two teams met in the first week of the 2022 season. The Indians had the ball late in the game with a chance to win, but fumbled the ball on a botched hook-and-ladder play. Sheridan went down the field to kick the game-winning field goal and escaped with a 24-21 victory.
Senior running back Colson Coon torched the Indians' front, running for 231 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns, including an 83-yard touchdown scamper.
Bartlett’s 203 total yards in the game helped move the needle for Central’s offense in the game, as well.
Central also committed four turnovers in the game (three fumbles, one interception) – its highest of any game in the 2022 season. However, the Indians forced three turnovers in the contest, which helped them stay in the game.
Offense
Both teams stack up fairly similarly in terms of how their offense is run. Both teams possess daunting rush attacks that have been trouble for teams all season long. Coon and Bartlett both rank in the top three in rushing yards on the season, and both had great outings in their quarterfinal matchups. Coon ran for 221 yards on just 15 carries and three touchdowns to help lead the Broncs to a 52-27 win over Laramie. Bartlett also had a great game against Thunder Basin, running for 194 of the team’s 360 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The strength of both teams is in their run game, but both are able to throw the ball with success. Both Bartlett and Cael Gilbertson have over 69% completion percentages, and both have at least a plus-nine touchdown-to-interception ratio. They do not throw the ball a ton in games, but when they do, they have been good at finding their targets and taking care of the football.
ADVANTAGE: Both teams have similar styles in their offense, and while Bartlett has been lights-out this season for Central, Coon has put together another Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year-esque season. Sheridan grabs the offensive advantage.
Defense
While the two teams are relatively similar offensively, their defenses are fairly different. Both teams do excel at stopping the run, however. Both Sheridan and Central rank in the top three rush defenses in the state, with Central giving up just 15 more yards per game, on average. While they give up slightly more yards, they have given up significantly fewer touchdowns per game (eight for Central, 13 for Sheridan).
Where the two teams separate themselves is in pass defense, and they could not be farther apart. Central leads the conference in pass defense, allowing just 135 yards per game. The Indians have also recorded 10 interceptions and have posted a league low 49.4% completion percentage for opposing quarterbacks. Sheridan, meanwhile, has struggled in the passing game. The Broncs are dead last in the conference, allowing 215 yards per game and a league-low 66% completion percentage.
One thing both teams have done exceptionally well is get to the quarterback. Central has recorded 30 sacks on the season, and the Broncs have recorded 29 – the second and third highest numbers in the state.
ADVANTAGE: Both teams’ stout run defenses make this a bit more of a challenge, but Sheridan’s inability to stop teams from passing the ball against them is what gives Central the advantage here.
X-factor: This game will be decided in the trenches and by which team can stop the other's featured runner. However, Central may have an advantage if Bartlett can get into a rhythm throwing the ball. Sheridan has struggled in recent weeks with stopping teams from throwing the ball on them, and Bartlett has significantly improved as a passer since the Broncs last saw him. If Bartlett can spread the ball around, and his offensive line can keep him upright, the Indians will have a good shot at coming out of this one with a win.
FINAL VERDICT
Central was one of two teams to come close to topping the reigning state champions this season. Beating a team twice in one season is incredibly difficult, and this game screams upset. Central has been on a tear the last seven weeks, winning six of their last seven games led by great defense and great offense. But the Broncs have the tools and the experience to exploit some of Central’s weaknesses and also possess a game-breaker in their backfield.
FINAL SCORE: 27-24, Sheridan over Central
Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.