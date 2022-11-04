Keagan Bartlett

Cheyenne Central senior Keagan Bartlett (7) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a a football game at Riske Field in Cheyenne on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – After their 41-10 drubbing of Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central senior quarterback Keagan Bartlett said the Indians are itching to get the “bad taste” out of their mouths against top-ranked Sheridan.

Tonight, Central will get that redemption shot and will attempt to dethrone the reigning Class 4A state champion Broncs. With a trip to the Class 4A state championship at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on the line, here is a what the stats say about how the two teams stack up on paper.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus