CHEYENNE – Colorado Mesa University’s Logan Anderson placed third in the 100-yard freestyle and fifth in the 200 free to help the Mavericks to their third consecutive Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s swimming championship.
The Cheyenne Central alumna’s time of 51.80 seconds in the 100 free was the seventh-fastest time in CMU history, and beat the provisional qualifying standard for the NCAA Division II national meet. Her time of 1 minute, 54.22 seconds in the 200 beat the NCAA “B” qualifying standard.
Anderson also placed eighth in the 100 butterfly (59.61) and 10th in the 50 freestyle (24.20).
She was part of Mesa’s winning 200 medley, 400 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. The 400 free relay team finished in a pool record time of 3:25.28.