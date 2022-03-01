CHEYENNE – Mike Apodaca will return for a fifth season as Cheyenne Central’s football coach.
The school started an investigation late last year after some parents and players accused Apodaca of verbal abuse and threatening players who voiced concerns to Central administrators with reduced playing time and non-football punishments. The accusations were first reported by Cowboy State Daily in late January.
Attempts to reach Central Principal Fred George on Monday and Tuesday were unsuccessful.
WyoSports obtained a copy of a letter Apodaca sent to parents, players and coaches last month. In the letter, Apodaca said he spent the months during the investigation reflecting on the situation. He wrote that he now understands his comments “may have been perceived in a way that they were not intended.”
“I take responsibility for this, as I know that word choice, tone and emotion matter in communication,” Apodaca wrote. “In addition, this process reminded me that communication is an individual interaction, and having a better understanding of each athlete’s communication needs is something I will continue to make a priority.”
Apodaca added that his top priority as a coach is developing meaningful relationships with his players both on and off the field.
“I want each person in our program to leave each year feeling valued and appreciated, even when the wins and losses, team placement or playing time may not look the way (players) envisioned,” Apodaca wrote. “With that being said, I am committed to identifying areas of improvement within myself and the program to make sure these relationships are developed.
“Moving forward, it is my intent to be clearer in my communication with both players and parents to foster an environment of mutual trust and understanding.”
Apodaca politely declined on-the-record comment on the investigation or specific portions of his letter when reached by phone Monday night.
“The district completed (its) investigation, and I will be retained as the head coach,” Apodaca later wrote in a text message to WyoSports. “I look forward to continuing to work with the student-athletes at Central for the upcoming football season.
“Valuable lessons can be learned in every situation, and this is no different. We will use these lessons to improve our program moving forward. GO TR1BE!”
Multiple sources who spoke off the record with WyoSports said several current and former Central players, as well as former players from Silver Creek High in Longmont, Colorado, voiced support for Apodaca to Central administrators, describing their perspective of his treatment of players and the impact he had on their lives.
Apodaca – who graduated from Central in 1989 – returned to his alma mater after a 15-season stint as head coach at Silver Creek. He also spent five seasons as the Raptors’ head baseball coach.
Apodaca has coached Central to a 19-21 record over four seasons. The Indians have reached the Class 4A playoffs each season, including a semifinal berth in 2019. That was the school’s first semifinal appearance since finishing as runner-up in the 2009 state championship game.
Central was 2-8 this past season.