Aubrey Frentheway competes at NCAA championships Jun 10, 2022

Cheyenne Central alumna Aubrey Frentheway – who is a junior at Brigham Young University – finished 22nd in the 10,000-meter run at the NCAA Championships on Thursday night in Eugene, Oregon.She recorded a time of 34 minutes, 31.59 seconds.