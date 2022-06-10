Aubrey Frentheway 2022 mug.jpg

Aubrey Frentheway

Cheyenne Central alumna Aubrey Frentheway – who is a junior at Brigham Young University – finished 22nd in the 10,000-meter run at the NCAA Championships on Thursday night in Eugene, Oregon.

She recorded a time of 34 minutes, 31.59 seconds.

