BURNS – Growing up in La Grange, Barry Ward sometimes wondered what it would be like to attend Cheyenne Central.
“It has such a storied past, and a lot of really, really great coaches and athletes have come through there,” Ward said.
Starting June 1, Ward will no longer have to wonder what it’s like to be an Indian. The Burns athletics director has been hired to the same post at Central, pending approval from the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees next Monday night.
Ward succeeds Chad Whitworth, who has been tabbed as the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s next commissioner.
“I’ve always thought of Central as 'the job,'” Ward said. “It’s a great opportunity for me, and I’m really excited I’m the guy they picked.”
The hiring process included an interview and recommendations from a committee made up of teachers, parents, administrators and LCSD1 personnel, Superintendent Margaret Crespo wrote in a message to district administrators last week on the Remind school communication app.
“I believe that Barry is an excellent choice to lead Central High athletics for many years to come,” Crespo wrote.
Ward – who also taught social studies – has been Burns Junior-Senior High’s AD since 2012. He spent 28 years as a coach in Laramie County School District 2. He started his career in Albin, and guided the girls basketball team to Class 1A runner-up finishes in 2001 and '03. He moved to Burns when Albin shuttered its high school in May 2003.
Ward stepped down as Burns girls basketball coach after this season’s squad won the state championship in March. The Lady Broncs entered the Class 2A state tournament with an 11-15 record. They capped a Cinderella run through that event by overcoming a 12-point deficit to beat Lingle-Fort Laramie 48-36 and claim the school’s first girls basketball title.
Ward also guided Burns to a 2A runner-up finish in 2011. His Burns teams went 214-249 across his 19 seasons on the bench. Ward’s Albin squads were a combined 118-24 over six seasons. He also has served as Albin’s head girls track coach and been an assistant track coach in Burns.
In addition to coaching, Ward has served as president of the Southeast Wyoming Athletic Administrators and is the girls basketball representative for the Wyoming Coaches Association.
Ward said he is looking forward to the challenge of overseeing more athletes in different sports. Central has swimming, tennis, golf, softball and soccer teams, while Burns does not.
“The sheer number of kids and coaches, maintenance and custodial staff is on a grander scale,” Ward said. “It’s the same job, but it’s bigger, and there’s more of it.”
He said he wants to build upon Whitworth’s successes and the culture he helped create at Central. Doing that starts with having the kind of relationship with students he has always enjoyed. He intends to meet with Central Principal Karen Delbridge this week so they can share their visions for Central athletics.
“I’m still going to try to build a lot of positive relationships with the kids because that’s where success in any of our jobs starts. That’s why we do what we do,” he said. “We want to make things better for the kids. They’re the ones who demonstrate the culture.
“If you build a positive relationship with them, you can guide them. I’m going to take an active role in that because I have a lot of ideas.”
LCSD2’s school year ends before LCSD1’s, giving Ward time to start learning the ropes at Central while those still in the posts are still doing the job.
“There is going to be a steep, huge learning curve because it’s so different, but I’m going to have all summer to learn that stuff,” Ward said. “I want to hit the ground running in the fall.
“… I told them during the interview that I’m going to ask a lot of questions and do a lot of listening for a while to figure out where everyone is at. There are sacred things you don’t want to disrupt. There are things everyone really likes and loves, but there are areas where I think I can make a difference right off the bat.”