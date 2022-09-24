LARAMIE – Cheyenne Central picked up another statement win Friday night.

A week after knocking off then-No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin, quarterback Keagan Bartlett accounted for four of the six touchdowns in the game, and the defense stood tall in the Indians’ 42-6 rout of Laramie.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

