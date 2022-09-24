LARAMIE – Cheyenne Central picked up another statement win Friday night.
A week after knocking off then-No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin, quarterback Keagan Bartlett accounted for four of the six touchdowns in the game, and the defense stood tall in the Indians’ 42-6 rout of Laramie.
“I think we are finishing now,” Mike Apodaca said. “Outside the first drive, we scored on every drive after. … Overall, I was proud of the effort, and we will take the win.”
Both teams exchanged punts on their opening drives. However, on Laramie’s opening possession, Richard Prescott blocked a punt that set up Central inside the Laramie 30-yard line.
“We worked on (that punt block) all week,” Prescott said. “As soon as it happened, it just brought the energy up. The team played great after that.”
Central wasted little time capitalizing off the mistake. Just two plays later, Central running back John Deti scored on a 1-yard rush to give Central the early lead.
Laramie went three-and-out on its next drive, and Bartlett ran the ball in from 18 yards out to put Central up 14-0.
The Plainsmen had a golden opportunity to cut the lead in half to start the second quarter. Mason Branch slipped behind the defense, but quarterback Fisher Frude’s pass sailed just over his head.
Central made them pay, scoring two more times to close out the half. Ethan Reisdorfer added a nine-yard touchdown reception from Bartlett to put Central up 21-0.
Bartlett added his second rushing touchdown on the day, this time from 15 yards out to give Central a 28-0 lead heading into halftime.
Prescott added a nine-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter to help extend the lead to 35-0. Bartlett added his fourth touchdown of the game on a seven-yard rush at the start of the fourth quarter to put the final nail in Laramie’s coffin.
The Plainsmen notched their first touchdown on the final play of the game on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Max Alexander to Evan Crum to end the shutout bid for Central.
Central’s defense dominated the game, allowing Laramie to record just 28 yards of total offense in the first half and just 91 overall. Laramie crossed midfield just three times in the game and recorded five sacks in the game.
“We really couldn’t sustain our drives and maintain our rhythm,” Laramie coach Paul Ronga said. “When you are being asked to go 70-80 yards, that’s a tough thing to do for any offense. We (also) missed a few big plays by a few inches, so that really hurt us, too.”
Central’s offense also appeared to have found its grove. Over the first three games, the Indians had a hard time getting out of their own way. They have put up more than 40 points in the past two games and have had much more consistent showings on offense.
“I think we are (doing great on offense),” Prescott said. “We have had a lot of success running the ball and in all categories.”
For Ronga and the Plainsmen, the loss doesn’t sting as badly as one might think. Ronga said after the game he was proud of the way his team battled until the end, especially being able to go down and score on the final play of the game.
Central returns home next Friday night to take on crosstown opponent South. Laramie will be back at home for its homecoming game against Kelly Walsh.
CENTRAL 42, LARAMIE 6
Cheyenne Central…… 14 14 7 7 – 42
Laramie…… 0 0 0 6 – 6
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CC: Deti 1 run (Pedersen kick)
CC: Bartlett 18 run (Pedersen kick)
Second Quarter
CC: Reisdorfer 9 pass from Bartlett (Pedersen kick)
CC: Bartlett 15 run (Pedersen kick)
Third Quarter
CC: Prescott 9 run (Pedersen kick), 7:44
Fourth Quarter
CC: Bartlett 7 run (Pedersen kick)
L: Crum 23 pass from Alexander
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Cheyenne Central: Bartlett 20-108, King 7-50, Deti 1-1, Counter 4-21, Whitworth 1-7, Prescott 3-22, Gonzales 2-(minus-2), Fernandez 1-16, Pauley 2-8. Laramie: Trabing 1-3, Calderon 1-0, Frude 6-(minus-25), Leford 1-(minus-200, Alexander 3-0, Crum 2-2, Jaskolski 3-12, Peterson 1-(minus-10, Keith 3-9.
Passing
Cheyenne Central: Bartlett 12-16-0 141. Laramie: Frude 6-17-0 34, Alexander 4-5-0 59
Receiving
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 3-27, Porwoll 1-12, Reisdorfer 4-44, DeHoff 1-28, King 1-28, Fernandez 1-(minus-3), Pauley 1-5. Laramie: Trabing 2-8, Calderon 1-13, Gutierrez 1-20, Brinegar 1-6, Alexander 2-16, Crum 1-23, Herrera 1-10, Bangoura 1-(minus-3).