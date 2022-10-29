PJ Hatzenbuhler tackled by Zecha King

Thunder Basin junior PJ Hatzenbuhler gets tackled by Cheyenne Central senior Zecha King during a a football game at Riske Field in Cheyenne on Friday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central hosted Thunder Basin in the quarterfinals of the WHSAA 4A playoffs on Friday, in a rematch of their meeting in week four, where the Indians won.

Central gave the Bolts a major case of déjà vu, pitching a second-half shutout en route to a 41-10 win.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus