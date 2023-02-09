CHEYENNE — Playing college football was always a dream for Cheyenne Central quarterback Keagan Bartlett.
On Wednesday, the senior signed his national letter of intent to play college football at NCAA Division II Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado.
“It is kind of hard to put into words,” Bartlett said. “You work for something for four years and get to that day, you don’t really know how it feels. I don’t think it has really set in yet, but I am excited.”
Throughout the course of his varsity prep career, Bartlett was one of the Indians’ most important players. He played both sides of the ball and set multiple school records for the Indians. He also helped Central reach the Class 4A semifinals this past season.
Bartlett made the most of his senior season, finishing third in 4A in rushing (1,252 yards, 113.8 yards per game) and sixth in passing (1,606 yards, 146 yards per game). Bartlett had three games where he finished with 300 or more all-purpose yards, and two with 390 or more.
Bartlett also got it done on the defensive end. The senior posted 29 tackles on the season and posted a team-leading 4½ sacks.
“He left a lasting impression as a physical competitor,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “To watch his development in two years was outstanding.
“The future is really bright for Keagan.”
Throughout the course of his recruiting, Bartlett received a handful of offers. Black Hills State was on his radar, but the senior also received some preferred walk-on interest from the University of Wyoming and University of Iowa.
Western Colorado was one of the last schools that contacted him. Bartlett went to the school’s camp and played well enough to receive an offer.
Western Colorado won out, partly because Bartlett wanted to continue playing quarterback. He also said the small-town atmosphere of Gunnison made him feel right at home.
“I really liked the coaching staff,” Bartlett said. “It just felt like I could develop the best there.”
Being able to focus on one sport and see how far he can go is one thing Bartlett said he is most excited for. Bartlett is also a member of Central’s wrestling team and is one of the best wrestlers in the state at the 220-pound weight class.
He plans on studying mechanical engineering during his time at Western Colorado.
Central’s Zecha King signs with Dickinson State
Apodaca noted how much senior defensive back Zecha King has improved over the course of the season.
King was rewarded Wednesday afternoon for all his hard work and effort when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member Dickinson State.
“It means a lot to me,” King said. “Deciding on a college is the next big thing and next chapter of your life.”
During the course of his senior season, King helped anchor the best passing defense in the state, which allowed just 124 yards per game and let opposing teams complete just 49.6% of their passes.
King finished sixth on the team with 87 defensive points. He posted 54½ tackles on the year, including three tackles for loss and three pass breakups. He also played on the offensive side of the ball, posting 449 total yards — the fourth-highest mark on the team. He also added a rushing score.
“He was a joy to have over the last three years,” Apodaca said. “Once he got the commitment of high school sports figured out, Zecha was about as good of a football player in the state (as there was), as far as I am concerned.
“His athletic ability was always there, but to see (his understanding and coachability) start to come, I think that will hopefully spearhead him into that next level of college athletics.”
King used the power of social media to help get his name out to coaches during his recruiting process. He spent a good deal of time sending messages to coaches on Twitter, sending them recordings of him competing to try to get their attention.
Eventually, Dickinson State in North Dakota started to show interest. King took his visit there and immediately knew that was where he wanted to be. While he had some interest from a few other schools, Dickinson State was always the No. 1 choice.
“They were the only visit I took,” King said. “That was the one that (really stuck out).”
King said he is most excited about getting to Dickinson State and meeting his new teammates and friends. He plans to study business, but is unsure if he will change it at some point.