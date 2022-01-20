CHEYENNE – With just under a minute to play and Cheyenne South trailing by one, Bison sophomore Gabe Hernandez drove and found Marcus Manzanares in the corner.
Manzanares drained the 3-pointer. The shot gave the Bison the lead with 51 seconds remaining as they pulled out a 63-60 victory over Cheyenne Central in a game that featured 13 lead changes and six ties Wednesday at Storey Gym.
“I was just ready to shoot it,” Manzanares said. “I knew we were down by one, I knew we could go up by two, so I just had to clutch it.”
The first quarter had seven lead changes and two ties alone. South senior Maurie Alexander started the scoring with a 3-point play, and the teams continued to trade buckets. Alexander made a 3-pointer from the top of the arc for the 12-11 South lead, and Central sophomore James Brown answered by driving down the left side of the lane and throwing down a dunk.
Just as the first period was ending, LeeAndre Ray converted another Bison 3-point play, giving South the 18-16 lead after the opening frame.
“We allowed them to get to the rim way too easy, and when you’re battling back and forth for tough points and you give up easy points like that, it makes it very difficult on you to answer those,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “They got our feet moving backward and shook us a little bit and made some plays.”
Central senior Nathanial Talich sank a big triple early in the second period, but the Bison took back momentum by going on a 7-0 run before the Indians closed the gap. Talich gave Central a spark going into halftime by draining a half-court buzzer-beater, but South still led 30-29.
South was able to limit Talich from getting the good looks he was finding around the basket in the second period with its zone defense. He had seven points in the second quarter – two 3-pointers and one free throw. The Bison turned Central’s missed opportunities on offense into easy buckets at the other end.
“Our team defense was great, (Josiah Moyte) was great at the front of the zone, just hounding them up top,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “And I thought our offense was, at times, really good in transition. I thought we got a lot of cheap points, even in the half court, did a good job of getting to the rim, and that was the difference.”
The back-and-forth baskets continued into the third period, with Hernandez giving South the 46-43 lead, which the Bison took into the final period. Central had an opportunity to knot the score going into the fourth when Isaiah Rigg was fouled on a 3-pointer, but only made one of the three from the line.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Central went on a 7-0 run to pull ahead 56-54 which forced a South timeout, but the Bison took the lead out of the timeout to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 5-5 overall and 1-0 in Class 4A Southeast Quadrant play.
Central could have given itself one last chance with four seconds remaining after Jeramiah Moyte missed a pair of free throws, which would have made it a two-possession game, but Manzanares secured the offensive board off the second miss and ran out the clock.
Alexander finished with 21 points, and Manzanares added 15. Talich finished with 34 for the Indians (6-6, 0-1). It's the first time South has beaten Central since 2017, and snaps an 11-game losing streak against the Indians.
“I’m just extremely proud, because I thought we played tough for the entire game, and we played together,” Bailey said. “I told the kids (Tuesday), I didn’t think it was going to be about X’s and O’s as much as heart in the rivalry games, and I just wanted to see them play hard and try and earn it, and that was great.”
SOUTH 63, CENTRAL 60
Cheyenne Central……… 18 12 16 17 – 63
Cheyenne South……….. 16 13 15 16 – 60
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 0, Rigg 3, Gerdes 2, N. Talich 34, C. Talich 2, Filbin 2, Brown 14, Wiltanger 2.
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 9, Jo. Moyte 1, Ray 11, Poutney 0, Je. Moyte 6, Alexander 21, Manzanares 15.