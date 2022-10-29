CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central had its season cut short one match before qualifying for the Class 4A volleyball tournament.

Despite holding leads in each of the three games, Central was unable to sustain its game and fell 25-17, 25-19 and 25-14 to Thunder Basin.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus