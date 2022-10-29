CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central had its season cut short one match before qualifying for the Class 4A volleyball tournament.
Despite holding leads in each of the three games, Central was unable to sustain its game and fell 25-17, 25-19 and 25-14 to Thunder Basin.
“They battled,” Indians coach Jessica Bratton-Vega said. “That is a tough team. They have outsides that can put the ball away at any time, and we kept with them.”
Prior to their matchup with the Bolts, the Indians had to contend with Sheridan. After dropping the first set 25-18, the Indians rattled off tightly-contested wins in the next two sets (25-19, 25-17).
The Indians took a nine-point lead in the final set, but Sheridan came back to within three before Central was able to finally put the Lady Broncs away 25-21.
Senior Ava Beveridge and junior Brooklynn Sullivan both had phenomenal series. The duo combined for 19 kills to help end the Lady Broncs' season. Senior Ella Gilliam also added five kills and a team-high four-and-a-half blocks.
“The first set, we just kind of went through the motions,” Gillam said. “In the second, third, and fourth set, we realized how much we wanted it. We all just came together as a family and just finished it.”
The Indians looked to carry some of that momentum into their matchup with Thunder Basin later in the day. In the first set, the Indians hung around and trailed by just one entering the latter half. However, Thunder Basin’s Joelie Spelts and Brooke Carroll helped lead the Bolts’ offense to 12 of the final 17 points to take the first set 25-17.
Central's players didn't let the loss get to them, and they battled back in the second set. The Indians jumped out to a 14-7 lead and looked like they were going to run away with the set. But the Bolts offense came alive following a timeout and rattled off 18 of the final 23 points to take set two 25-19.
Thunder Basin showcased why it is one of the best teams in Class 4A, running away with the final set 25-14 to take the 3-0 sweep.
Part of the reason Central was able to stick around for so long was the play of the big guns on the team. Gilliam, Madisyn Baillie, Joslyn Siedenberg and Brooklynn Sullivan all played phenomenal games, despite the loss. The four players combined for 15 of the team’s 22 kills and six of the team’s seven aces.
Central was also able to hang around due to mistakes by Thunder Basin. In the first two sets, the Bolts committed nine serving violations and hit the ball out of bounds multiple times.
That being said, Thunder Basin clutched up when it needed to, and its hitters proved too much for Central. Spelts recorded 15 kills and an ace in the contest, while Carroll added seven kills and three aces.
“I think that we did really good things,” Gilliam said. “I think we just needed to be more connected. We tried to (carry momentum over from the first game) but just couldn’t quite get there.”
For the Indians, the loss to Thunder Basin will leave a sour taste in their mouths. They had multiple chances to win the first two games, but just let it slip through their fingers.
“It's just that mentality of, ‘We are not going to lose’ (that we need to improve on),” Bratton-Vega said. “I think we just take one or two plays off where things go a little bit goofy. We have to find that mentality of, ‘I’m tired of it.’”