CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s Cory James Bomhoff placed third in tie-down roping during the Sunday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Big Piney.
Bomhoff – a Cheyenne Central sophomore – stopped the clock in 13.02 seconds. He is third in the WYHSRA’s season standings.
Royce Breeden of Carpenter finished fifth in tie-down roping Saturday (12.34 seconds).
Carpenter’s Kaycee Thomas placed fourth in barrel racing Sunday (16.964).
Cheyenne’s River Mossberg placed fifth in bull riding Sunday with a score of 60 points.