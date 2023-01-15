BOYS BASKETBALL: 3-pointers help propel Central to road win Jan 15, 2023 Jan 15, 2023 Updated 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jackson Whitworth Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central made 10 3-pointers on the afternoon, including seven in the second half to pick up a 72-61 victory over Cherokee Trail on Saturday afternoon in Aurora, Colorado.“We played really well in transition early and got up,” Indians coach Jim Shaffer said. “In the second half, we shot the 3 really well.”Senior guard Jackson Whitworth scored a team-best 18 points by making six 3s. James Brown III added 17 points, while Sammy Shumway chipped in with 13.CENTRAL 72, CHEROKEE TRAIL 61Cheyenne Central…… 21 7 25 19 – 72Cherokee Trail…… 14 9 18 20 – 61Cheyenne Central: Mar. DeHoff 1, Tafoya 2, Whitworth 18, C. Brown 2, Shumway 13, Sawyer 6, Mas. DeHoff 5, Wiltanger 8, J. Brown 17.Cherokee Trail: Ghide 10, Chandler 5, Niyongabo 6, Rodgers 14, Lloyd 18, Brook 8.Pine Bluffs 52Holyoke 41CHEYENNE – Senior guard Ryan Fornstrom scored 23 points and dished out four assists to help Pine Bluffs to a 52-41 victory over visiting Holyoke, Colorado, on Saturday.The Hornets also got 11 points and nine rebounds from senior forward Stu Lerwick.Cheyenne East 52Scottsbluff 48CHEYENNE – Drew Jackson and Nathan Mirich both scored 17 points to help Cheyenne East overcome a first-quarter deficit and pick up a 52-48 victory Saturday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.Colter McAnelly added 10 points.“I was really proud of the team for stepping up and hitting shots in the end,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “We played really good defense throughout and that what was able to keep us in it."We were strong with the basketball and did some good things.”EAST 52, SCOTTSBLUFF 48Cheyenne East……. 14 10 17 11 — 52Scottsbluff…… 20 4 16 8 — 48Cheyenne East: Jackson 17, Mirich 17, McAnelly 10, Schlabs 6, Bohlmann 2, Rayl 0, Lissman 0, Hayes 0, Jolley 0.Scottsbluff: Reisig 0, Harris 11, Kelley 9, Talkington 15, Mickey 10, Klein 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cheyenne Central Cherokee Trail Jackson Whitworth Sport Basketball Second Half Help Central Sammy Shumway Bluff Victory Assist Cheyenne Nathan Mirich Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Will Graham Ike play basketball this season? East's Boden Liljedahl finds her footing on both ends Cowboy Tough: Jackson Marcotte's career ends, but his legacy lives on East ties state record with win over Douglas East struggles to shoot in loss to Douglas Tweets from https://twitter.com/WyoSports/lists/wyosports