Jackson Whitworth

Jackson Whitworth

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central made 10 3-pointers on the afternoon, including seven in the second half to pick up a 72-61 victory over Cherokee Trail on Saturday afternoon in Aurora, Colorado.

“We played really well in transition early and got up,” Indians coach Jim Shaffer said. “In the second half, we shot the 3 really well.”


