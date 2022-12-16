CHEYENNE – Junior James Brown III scored 22 points to help the Cheyenne Central boys to a 69-59 victory over Greeley Central on Thursday night at the Greeley Roundball Invitational.
The Indians led 15-6 after the first quarter and 32-24 at halftime.
“Out of the four games we’ve played, this was another where we were up big and let the other team back into it,” Central assistant Randy Filbin said. “Some of that is we’re playing a fast tempo, and we’re still learning when to slow that down and take singles instead of home runs.”
Junior Chase Talich added 13 points for Central (4-0), which plays Fort Collins, Colorado, at 4:30 p.m. today.
CHEY. CENT. 69, GR. CENTRAL 59
Cheyenne Central…… 15 17 17 20 – 69
Greeley Central…… 6 18 15 20 – 59
Cheyenne Central: Mar. DeHoff 0, Tafoya 4, Whitworth 7, C. Brown 2, Shumway 9, Sawyer 7, Wiltanger 5, C. Talich 13, J. Brown 22.
Greeley Central: A. Martinez 2, Miramontes 9, Guzman 4, Dahir 4, Lucero 7, D. Martinez 11, Richardson 18, Hidalgo 4.
Cheyenne East 77 Glenwood Springs 46
CHEYENNE – Drew Jackson scored 22 points and Nathan Mirich had 15 to help Cheyenne East to a 77-46 victory over Glenwood Springs, Colorado, at the Power2Play Tournament on Thursday in Windsor, Colorado.
“The kids played like they always do. They battled,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “There are things we have to clean up, but we’re working to get better.”
EAST 77, GLENWOOD 46
Cheyenne East…… 23 16 18 20 – 77
Glenwood Springs…… 15 10 10 11 – 46
Cheyenne East: C. McAnelly 8, G. Schlabs 7, J. Rayl 2, Na. Mirich 15, Lissman 5, Br. Bohlmann 2, Jackson 22, Hayes 8, Jolley 8.