CHEYENNE – Senior guard Nathanial Talich scored 20 of his game-high 29 points during the first quarter of Cheyenne Central’s 68-36 win over Lander on Saturday at the Strannigan Invitational in Lander.
“Defensively, we really dominated and stayed in front of guys,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “They like to drive by you and create open 3s. We did a good job of stopping that and play our bench pretty much the whole second half.
“The young guys came off the bench and played really well. We got the ball where we needed to get it, and Nathanial had a huge game where he dominated in the minutes he was out there.”
The Indians closed the day with a 53-34 win over Jackson.
“You always worry about that second game of the day,” Lain said. “Our guys had lunchm and we found out we were going to be snowed in. I wasn’t sure how we were going to come out, but (Jackson) zoned us in the first quarter, and we hit 5 3-pointers.
“They didn’t come out of the zone, but we were able to ding them early. We played steady and strong, and with a lot of energy.”
Talich scored 27 points.
CENTRAL 68, LANDER 36
Cheyenne Central…… 22 12 20 14 – 68
Lander…… 5 7 13 11 – 36
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 2, Rigg 8, Shumway 5, Wiltanger 2, N. Talich 29, C. Talich 0, Filbin 3, Brown 6, Sawyer 3, Feezer 0, White 0.
Lander: Donahue 2, McClare 5, Bird 5, Guina 7, Wheeler 2, Huffenberger 5, Loper 10.
CENTRAL 53, JACKSON 34
Jackson…… 4 13 6 11 – 34
Cheyenne Central…… 17 12 10 14 – 53
Jackson: Brunner 13, Harland 3, Lason 2, Hanna 14, Keelan 2.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 6, Rigg 6, Wiltanger 4, Gerdes 0, N. Talich 27, C. Talich 2, Filbin 4, Brown 4.
Pine Bluffs 64
Torrington 53
CHEYENNE – Junior guard Stu Lerwick scored 31 points to go with 10 rebounds and two steals to help Pine Bluffs close the Burns Winter Classic with a 64-53 victory over visiting Torrington on Saturday afternoon.
Senior Reed Thompson chipped in with 12 points, while junior Ryan Fornstrom added 10. Fornstrom also dished out four assists and snared three steals.
Cheyenne East 55
Riverton 40
CHEYENNE – Colter McAnelly scored 13 points to go with six assists and five rebounds to help Cheyenne East to a 55-40 win over Riverton on Saturday.
“We did pretty good defensively,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “We had a really good game overall, other than a few minor things we can hopefully clean up. This was a good weekend for the kids.”
Sophomore Drew Jackson also scored 13 points, and had three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Kyser Jolley grabbed nine rebounds to go with six points. Garet Schlabs chipped in with 12 points, four assists and three steals.
EAST 55, RIVERTON 40
Cheyenne East…… 12 13 8 22 – 55
Riverton…… 11 6 11 12 – 40
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 13, G. Schlabs 12, Jo. Rayl 0, Na. Mirich 5, Bohlmann 0, Jackson 13, Bishop 6, Colgan 0, Hardy 0, Pafford 0, Jolley 6.
Riverton: Vincent 4, Sheets 2, Gabrielson 2, Paxton 12, Lang 2, Johnson 5, Engel 11.
Burns wins two to close out Winter Classic
CHEYENNE — The Burns boys basketball team went 2-0 on Saturday to close out the Burns Winter Classic.
In its first game, the Broncs beat Arvada 46-36 and were led by senior Jackson Kirkbride, who scored 16 points. Caden David and Isaac Bloom both added 10 points.
The Broncs rode a 24-0 first quarter to a 74-24 victory over Lingle in their second game.
“We were able to start the game playing really good defense and started the game on a 39-0 run,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “Everyone was able to contribute and play well, this was our best shooting game of the tournament, as we were able to make 11 3-pointers.”
Spencer Smith finished with 17 points against Lingle and David added 11.
BURNS 46, ARVADA 36
Burns…………9 14 7 16 — 46
Arvada……….9 8 13 6 — 36
Burns: Bloom 10, Lerwick 2, David 10, Smith 3, Lakin 0, Allen 1, David 2, Hope 0, Chavez 2, Kirkbride 16.
Arvada: Wagner 5, Jarvis 4, Nelson 11, Ramirez 2, Farris 2, Ngewasi 12.
BURNS 74, LINGLE 24
Burns……….24 24 12 14 — 74
Lingle……….0 9 9 6 — 24
Burns: Bloom 4, Lerwick 7, Cad. David 11, Smith 17, Lakin 2, Allen 6, Car. David 7, Hope 5, Chavez 6, Kirkbride 9.
Lingle: Leo 4, Mathews 3, Trowbridge 2, Roberts 5, Spears 8, Smith 2.