CHEYENNE – James Brown III scored 23 points to help Cheyenne Central open its season with an 80-68 victory over Green River on Friday at the Oil City Tip-Off in Casper.
The Indians also got 14 points from Chase Talich and Joe Sawyer.
Central plays at Kelly Walsh at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
CENTRAL 80, GREEN RIVER 68
Cheyenne Central…… 23 16 24 17 – 80
Green River…… 16 15 17 20 – 68
Cheyenne Central: Tafoya 0, Whitworth 0, Mar. DeHoff 6, C. Brown 6, Shumway 4, Sawyer 14, Mas. DeHoff 5, Wiltanger 8, C. Talich 14, J. Brown 23, Collier 0, Kaijanto 0.
Green River: Ka. Ivey 7, H. Lake 12, Ruez 2, C. Lake 4, Lindsey 4, Wilson 26, Archibald 11, Keelin 2.
Pine Bluffs 61
Wheatland 46
CHEYENNE – Ryan Fornstrom scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting to help the Pine Bluffs boys to a 61-46 victory over visiting Wheatland on Thursday in the Burns Winter Classic.
Fornstrom also dished out six assists.
Stu Lerwick and Dalton Schaefer both added 14 points. Lerwick also grabbed five rebounds.
The Hornets shot 62% (21-for-34) as a team.
Cheyenne East 71
Kelly Walsh 61
CHEYENNE – Nathan Mirich scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to help Cheyenne East to a 71-61 victory at Kelly Walsh on Thursday night at the Oil City Tip-Off in Casper.
The Thunderbirds outscored Kelly Walsh 28-13 in the fourth quarter.
“We had trouble with their 1-3-1 for three quarters because we haven’t practiced against that much,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “They started figuring some things out in the fourth and showed a lot of heart and toughness. We have some things we need to clean up, but I’m proud of their effort.”
Senior Garet Schlabs added 15 points and 12 assists, while classmate Colter McAnelly corralled 21 rebounds. Junior Drew Jackson added 16 points. Kysar Jolley nabbed 12 boards to go with seven points.
EAST 71, KELLY WALSH 61
Cheyenne East…… 13 15 15 28 – 71
Kelly Walsh…… 18 18 12 13 – 61
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 3, G. Schlabs 15, J. Rayl 3, Na. Mirich 20, Jackson 16, Hayes 7, Jolley 7, Lissman 0, Br. Bohlmann 0, Baudendistel 0.
Kelly Walsh: Jack Nichols 16, Eager 9, Jay. Nichols 3, Jace Nichols 16, Mamot 17.
Burns 54
Torrington 49
CHEYENNE – Cody Piasecki scored 16 points to help the Burns boys to a 54-49 victory over visiting Torrington on Thursday in the Burns Winter Classic.
The Broncs also got 10 points from Angel Chavez, while Jared Allen chipped in with nine points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Cooper Lakin had six steals.
“There is a lot to improve on offensively, and with our transition defense,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said, “but we are happy we were able to win a close one against a good team.”
BURNS 54, TORRINGTON 49
Torrington…… 9 13 15 12 – 49
Burns…… 15 13 12 14 – 54
Torrington: Bartlett 3, Firminhac 12, Greiman 9, Sargent 8, Nelson 8, Baker 9.
Burns: Piasecki 16, Car. David 4, Hape 7, Co. Lakin 6, Allen 9, Allen 0, Medley 0, Norris 2, Chavez 10.
Jackson 80
Cheyenne South 38
CHEYENNE – Senior Jonathan Strong scored a team-best 14 points during Cheyenne South's 80-38 loss to Jackson on Thursday in Riverton.
Gabe Hernandez added eight points.
Jackson was led by junior Andrew Hanna's 22 points. Seb Brunner chipped in with 15.
JACKSON 80, SOUTH 38
Cheyenne South...... 8 13 5 12 – 38
Jackson...... 23 17 24 16 – 80
Cheyenne South: G. Hernandez 8, Scott 1, Pountney 2, Garcia 5, Strong 14, Gire 0, Haggberg 2, Parsons 0, Hartshorn 0, Hart 6, Ibanez 0.
Jackson: Brunner 15, Fairbairn 3, Fowler 12, Khanna 2, Harland 3, Larsen 4, Wetzel 3, Hanna 22, Keelin 10, Leck 6.