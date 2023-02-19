Ryan Fornstrom

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Ryan Fornstrom scored 20 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds to help Pine Bluffs to a 61-55 win over visiting Lingle-Fort Laramie on Saturday.


The Hornets also got 19 points from Stu Lerwick. Dalton Schaefer chipped in with nine points.

