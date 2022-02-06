CHEYENNE — Zander Hardy finished with 18 points to lead fourth-ranked Cheyenne East to a 59-48 win over No. 3 Sheridan on Saturday.
Garet Schlabs added 17 points and Drew Jackson netted nine. It was the second consecutive game the T-Birds (15-2) knocked off a top-3 team.
Kaden Bateson and Reed Rabon led the Broncs (12-3) with 10 points apiece.
EAST 59, SHERIDAN 48
Sheridan………..… 10 8 5 25 — 48
Cheyenne East….. 16 10 18 15 — 59
Sheridan: A. Sanders 7, Bateson 10, Spielman 3, Rabon 10, Leach 7, Sinclair 6, S. Sanders 5.
Cheyenne East: Schlabs 17, Mirich 7, Bohlmann 2, Jackson 9, Hayes 0, Colgan 0, Hardy 18, Pafford 1, Jolley 5.
Kelly Walsh 59
Chey. Central 55, OT
CHEYENNE – Fifth-ranked Cheyenne Central fought back to force overtime, but came up just short in a 59-55 loss to No. 2 Kelly Walsh on Saturday afternoon.
Indians senior guard Nathanial Talich made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime. He finished with 20 points. Sophomore James Brown added a game-high 25 for Central (9-7 overall, 3-2 Class 4A East Conference).
“It was a hard-fought, tough, gritty battle that I’ve come to expect whenever we play KW,” Indians coach Tagg Lain said. “They just made a few more plays than we did. They got to the line and knocked down shots and pulled out a tough victory.
“We’ve lost several tough ones late, but we keep getting better.”
Davis Crilly led the Trojans (13-2, 3-2) with 17 points, while David DeBoer added 15.
KELLY WALSH 59, CENTRAL 55, OT
Kelly Walsh…… 9 14 16 10 10 – 59
Cheyenne Central…… 5 15 13 13 6 – 55
Kelly Walsh: DeBoer 15, Nichols 3, Browning 10, Allaire 7, Pacheco 7, Crilly 17.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 0, Rigg 2, Shumway 0, Wiltanger 2, Gerdes 0, N. Talich 20, C. Talich 0, Filbin 6, Brown 25.
Douglas 68
Burns 37
CHEYENNE — A two-point second quarter but Burns in a hole it couldn’t climb out of in a 68-37 loss to Douglas on Saturday.
“The second quarter really hurt us tonight,” Broncs coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We had some guys get into foul trouble and we had too many possessions where we gave them more than one look.”
Jackson Kirkbride and Caden David both netted nine points for Burns (8-10, 1-3).
DOUGLAS 68, BURNS 37
Burns……….. 13 2 6 16 — 37
Douglas…….. 12 19 13 24 — 68
Burns: Bloom 4, Lerwick 3, Cad. David 9, Smith 0, Foley 1, Lakin 2, Allen 0, Car. David 1, Hope 0, Chavez 8, Kirkbride 9.
Douglas: Spence 6, Hughes 7, Halquist 8, Bauersachs 3, Curtis 16, Bergquist 3, Williams 2, Igo 4, Rinn 10, Zwetzig 2, Underwood 2.