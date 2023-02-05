CHEYENNE – Drew Jackson and Garet Schlabs both scored 13 points to help No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East escape Casper with a 37-36 victory over Natrona County on Saturday afternoon.

“The kids really had to gut it out,” Thunderbirds coach Rusty Horsley said. “Any time you win a game, it’s hard to be negative. They played well enough during a hard road trip.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus