Drew Jackson
Garet Schlabs
CHEYENNE – Drew Jackson and Garet Schlabs both scored 13 points to help No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East escape Casper with a 37-36 victory over Natrona County on Saturday afternoon.
“The kids really had to gut it out,” Thunderbirds coach Rusty Horsley said. “Any time you win a game, it’s hard to be negative. They played well enough during a hard road trip.
“I’m proud of the kids for pulling it out in the end.”
Schlabs also grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists, while Jackson nabbed three steals. Cam Hayes snared eight rebounds, while Kysar Jolley had seven.
EAST 37, NATRONA 36
Cheyenne East…… 10 8 7 12 – 37
Natrona County…… 3 11 17 5 – 36
Cheyenne East: G. Schlabs 13, Jo. Raly 0, Na. Mirich 3, Lissman 0, Br. Bohlmann 0, Jackson 13, Hayes 4, A. Lahnert 0 Jolley 4.
Natrona County: Rogers 14, Reyes 2, Coleman 5, Salazar 6, Potter 2, Heathman 2, Patik 2, Hagar 3.
CHEYENNE – Sheridan outscored No. 2-ranked Cheyenne Central 21-10 in the second quarter to pull ahead during a 77-68 victory Saturday.
Central was led by junior Joe Sawyer’s 27 points. Classmate James Brown III added 20, while junior Sammy Shumway chipped in with 10.
Garrett Spielman paced the Broncs with 19 points, while Cael Hamrick added 18. Truman DeGrange chipped in with 17.
SHERIDAN 77, CENTRAL 68
Cheyenne Central…… 14 10 18 26 – 68
Sheridan…… 12 21 21 23 – 77
Cheyenne Central: Mar. DeHoff 2, Tafoya 4, Whitworth 5, Shumway 10, Sawyer 27, J. Brown III 20, Mas. DeHoff 0, Collier 0.
Sheridan: DeGrange 17, Hamrick 18, Woodrow 6, Spielman 19, Bateson 5, Gilbert 6, Tomlinson 4, Haswell 2.
