Nathan Mirich
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East fell 65-62 to Thunder Basin in overtime at the Class 4A regional tournament championship on Saturday.
Nathan Mirich led all scorers in the game with 20 points. Kysar Jolley and Drew Jackson added 14, while Schlabs had 12.
“I was really happy that our kids were able to qualify for state,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “Today was a great game. They just were better than us in the second half. They just beat us.”
TBHS…… 3 6 16 26 14 — 65
Chey. East….. 7 16 15 13 11 — 62
TBHS: New 4, LaFramboise 17, Vetter 16, Howell 8, Klaassen 3, Williams 17.
East: Schlabs 12, Mirich 20, Jackson 14, Hayes 2, Jolley 14.
CHEYENNE — Laramie outscored Cheyenne Central 26-19 in the second half to earn a bid to the Class 4A state tournament with a 47-44 victory Saturday in Casper.
The Indians were led by junior James Brown III’s 19 points. Classmate Joe Sawyer added 14 points.
Laramie was led by Neil Summers’ 14 points.
Chey. Central…… 13 12 9 10 — 44
Laramie…… 16 5 16 10 — 47
Cheyenne Central: Tafoya 3, Whitworth 3, C. Brown 2, Sawyer 14, Wiltanger 3, J. Brown III 19.
Laramie: Busch 3, Brown 11, McKinney 5, Alexander 6, Chavez 3, Smith 5, Summers 14.
