CHEYENNE — A big second quarter helped the Cheyenne East boys basketball team pull away from Lander for a 72-52 win the T-Birds’ first game of the Strannigan Invitational on Friday in Riverton.
“Our defensive intensity picked up and we started making shots (in the second quarter),” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “We were missing some easy shots early and we started getting our buckets to fall.”
Freshman Drew Jackson led all scorers with 26 points. Junior guard Garet Schlabs added 13 and Kysar Jolley had 10.
East also picked up a 73-67 overtime win against Jackson. The game was deadlocked 21-21 after the first quarter, but Jackson took a 41-36 halftime lead.
“We got better in the second half defensively,” Horsley said. “The kids really started adjusting to what they were doing defensively, started making some shots and put it away. It was really hard work and character that won this game.
“Jackson shot it well and we didn’t, especially in the first half. I’m proud of the kids because everyone stepped up in different situations. This was a pretty awesome win.”
Schlabs led all scorers with 21 points to go with seven assists, four rebounds and four steals. Nathan Mirich chipped in with 14, while Jackson had 12. Colter McAnelly pulled down 10 rebounds, nine points and five steals.
EAST 72, LANDER 52
Lander……………16 9 13 14 — 52
Cheyenne East…..15 22 15 17 — 72
Lander: Ayers 2, Donahue 4, Leclair 5, Bird 5, Guina 10, S. Wheeler 3, McClung 4, Stauffenberg 4, Lopez 12, C. Wheeler 2.
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 6, Schlabs 13, Rayl 0, Mirich 6, Bohlmann 3, Jackson 21, Bishop 2, Hayes 2, Colgan 4, Hardy 3, Pafford 1, Jolley 10.
EAST 73, JACKSON 67, OT
Jackson…… 21 20 14 6 5 – 67
Cheyenne East…… 21 15 21 5 9 – 73
Jackson: Brenner 14, Scott 5, Fowler 4, Larson 5, Hannah 16, Keelan 16, Dawson 3.
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 9, Schlabs 21, Mirich 14, Bohlmann 4, Jackson 12, Bishop 5, Hayes 0, Colgan 2, Hardy 0, Pafford 0, Jolley 6.
Cheyenne Central 57
Star Valley 53
CHEYENNE – Senior guard Nathanial Talich scored 23 points to help Cheyenne Central to a 57- 53 win over Star Valley on Friday night at Riverton.
Sophomore James Brown added 15 points.
The Indians (1-1) take on Lander at 10:30 a.m. today, and then play Jackson at 4:30 p.m.
CENTRAL 57, STAR VALLEY 53
Star Valley…… 14 18 8 13 – 53
Cheyenne Central…… 16 14 15 12 – 57
Star Valley: Hodges 6, Hilton 6, Johnson 18, Horsley 1, From 5, Jenkins 12, McClure 7.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 0, Rigg 8, Shumway 0, Gerdes 3, N. Talich 23, C. Talich 8, Filbin 0, Brown 15, Feezer 0.
Riverton 56
Cheyenne Central 46
CHEYENNE – Riverton had two players score in double figures, and two more who were close during a 56-46 win over Cheyenne Central on Thursday.
This brief is appearing in today's WTE because is ended after WyoSports' call deadline Thursday night.
“They hit some big shots and ended the first quarter on a big run,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “We got stuck on nine points forever. Late in the second quarter, we went on a run and we cut it back down to a manageable number by halftime.
“They really played the end of the first quarter and end of the second quarter and put us in a big-time hole. … They zoned us a bunch after the first few minutes of the game and stayed that way until the end of the game. We just didn’t shoot it well. Defensively, we played really hard, turned them over some and pressured them some.”
Central senior guard Nathanial Talich led all scorers with 18 points, while sophomore James Brown added 14.
The Indians (0-1) play Star Valley at 5:30 p.m. tonight.
RIVERTON 56, CENTRAL 46
Cheyenne Central…… 9 14 6 17 – 46
Riverton…… 15 17 15 10 – 56
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 1, Gerdes 5, N. Talich 18, C. Talich 8, Brown 14, Shumway 0, Rigg 0, Wiltanger 0, Filbin 0, Feezer 0, White 0.
Riverton: Vincent 6, Gabrielson 10, Paxton 9, Lange 7, Johnson 15, Engle 9.
Cheyenne South 63
Natrona County 61
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne South overcame a halftime deficit to pick up a 63-61 win over Natrona County on Friday in Casper.
“It was a great back-and-forth high school basketball game” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “We really adjusted to their low block sets but our transition offense and stops down the stretch were the difference.”
Senior LeeAndre Ray had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Senior Maurie Alexander finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Gabe Hernandez netted 12 points and senior Marcus Manzanares made a go-ahead 3-pointer to help seal the win.
South plays Green River at noon today.
SOUTH 63, NATRONA 61
Cheyenne South……14 6 20 23 — 63
Natrona County…….13 11 21 16 — 61
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 12, Jo. Moyte 0, Ray 18, Pountney 3, Je. Moyte 6, Alexander 17, Manzanares 4.
Natrona County: Overstreet 3, Parker 21, Rogers 9, Dutcher 7, Heathman 9, Patik 8, True 4.