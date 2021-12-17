Maurie Alexander
CHEYENNE – The Bison overcame a 5-point first-quarter deficit to take a 63-52 victory Thursday afternoon at the Flaming Gorge Classic.

The win is the 100th of coach Jeff Bailey’s career.

“The kids were really scrappy and tough in the second half,” Bailey said. “They did a good job in transition off some stops and turnovers.”

Senior Maurie Alexander led all scorers with 19 points, while LeeAndre Ray added 14. Gabe Hernandez chipped in with 13.

SOUTH 63, MOUNTAIN VIEW 52

Cheyenne South…… 13 17 18 15 – 63

Mountain View…… 18 15 10 9 – 52

Cheyenne South: Hernandez 13, Jo. Moyte 0, Ray 14, Garcia 0, Je. Moyte 9, Alexander 19, Manzanares 5, Fisher 0.

Mountain View: Catlin 4, Vargas 9, Branson 8, Eldredge 6, Antonino 14, Rees 11.

Cheyenne Central 106
Sheridan 17

CHEYENNE – Senior guard Nathanial Talich scored 50 points to help Cheyenne Central to a 106-17 victory over Sheridan High of Denver.

“It was a game where we had to set different goals in the second half in terms of passing and playing defense,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “They were an athletic team but not very skilled or knowledgeable of the game. They got themselves in trouble. The one guy who can take advantage of a defense is out of place is Nathanial.”

Senior Isaiah Rigg, junior Zack Wiltanger and sophomore James Brown all added 10 points for the Indians (4-1), who face Severance, Colorado, at 5:45 p.m. today.

CENTRAL 106, SHERIDAN 17

Cheyenne Central…… 33 27 32 14 – 106

Sheridan…… 2 9 2 4 – 17

Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 4, Rigg 10, Shumway 0, Wiltanger 10, Gerdes 4, N. Talich 50, C. Talich 0, Filbin 8, Brown 10, Feezer 2, White 6.

Sheridan: Radon 4, Labon 5, Erik 6, Amir 2.

Fossil Ridge 76
Cheyenne East 44

CHEYENNE – Senior Brock Mishak helped the Saber Cats improve to 6-1 by scoring 35 points during a 76-44 victory over visiting Cheyenne East on Friday.

“We didn’t have a good week of practice, and we have to get better,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “That’s a good basketball team, and they pretty much dominated in every phase of the game.”

East got nine points for Kysar Jolley.

FOSSIL RIDGE 76, EAST 44

Cheyenne East…… 10 7 11 16 – 44

Fossil Ridge…… 16 17 28 15 – 76

Cheyenne East: McAnelly 2, G. Schlabs 0, Pafford 0, Bishop 0, Jo. Rayl 0, Mirich 3, Bohlmann 7, Jackson 5, Hayes 2, Colgan 6, Hardy 5, Jolley 9.

Fossil Ridge: Hemme 1, Mishak 35, Wyatt 2, Flores 2, Leone 11, Randall 9, Keyworth 8, Busteed 4, McMillin 2, Rotner 3.

