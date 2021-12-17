CHEYENNE – Senior guard Nathanial Talich scored 50 points to help Cheyenne Central to a 106-17 victory over Sheridan High of Denver.
“It was a game where we had to set different goals in the second half in terms of passing and playing defense,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “They were an athletic team but not very skilled or knowledgeable of the game. They got themselves in trouble. The one guy who can take advantage of a defense is out of place is Nathanial.”
Senior Isaiah Rigg, junior Zack Wiltanger and sophomore James Brown all added 10 points for the Indians (4-1), who face Severance, Colorado, at 5:45 p.m. today.
CENTRAL 106, SHERIDAN 17
Cheyenne Central…… 33 27 32 14 – 106
Sheridan…… 2 9 2 4 – 17
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 4, Rigg 10, Shumway 0, Wiltanger 10, Gerdes 4, N. Talich 50, C. Talich 0, Filbin 8, Brown 10, Feezer 2, White 6.
Sheridan: Radon 4, Labon 5, Erik 6, Amir 2.
Fossil Ridge 76 Cheyenne East 44
CHEYENNE – Senior Brock Mishak helped the Saber Cats improve to 6-1 by scoring 35 points during a 76-44 victory over visiting Cheyenne East on Friday.
“We didn’t have a good week of practice, and we have to get better,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “That’s a good basketball team, and they pretty much dominated in every phase of the game.”
East got nine points for Kysar Jolley.
FOSSIL RIDGE 76, EAST 44
Cheyenne East…… 10 7 11 16 – 44
Fossil Ridge…… 16 17 28 15 – 76
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 2, G. Schlabs 0, Pafford 0, Bishop 0, Jo. Rayl 0, Mirich 3, Bohlmann 7, Jackson 5, Hayes 2, Colgan 6, Hardy 5, Jolley 9.