CHEYENNE – Junior Caden Cunningham shot a 74 to place second and help the Cheyenne Central boys place second at the Scottsbluff (Nebraska) Invitational on Monday.

The Indians posted a team scored of 325, while runner-up Scottsbuff fired a 329.

Cheyenne East was fourth at 351. Freshman Nash Coleman finished fifth with a score of 81.

Both those squads – as well as their girls teams – will compete at the Laramie Invite today.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus