BOYS SOCCER: Central falls at Campbell County May 1, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Joey Von Aschwege and Kylan Kanard both scored goals in the first half to help Campbell County top visiting Cheyenne Central on Saturday in Gillette.Von Aschwege netted a goal in the ninth minute, while Kanard converted a penalty kick in the 20th.CAMPBELL CO. 2, CENTRAL 0Halftime: 2-0.Goals: Campbell County, Von Aschwege (unavailable), 9. Campbell County, Kanard (penalty kick), 20.Shots: Central 20; Campbell County 4. Shots on goal: Central 14; Campbell County 4. Saves: Central 2 (Cook); Campbell County 14 (Tompkins).Corner kicks: Central 7, Campbell County 1. Offsides: Central 1, Campbell County 4. Fouls: Central 6, Campbell County 13. Yellow cards: Central 1 (Cook, 20.); Campbell County (Cortes, 15). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now WHSAA sanctioning was a long time coming for girls wrestling Central's Madisyn Baillie reaching new heights, breaking own record Pine Bluffs' Monse Serrano is a top thrower in 2A Central blows past East on windy afternoon NFL draft process has been 'once-in-a-lifetime' process for Wyoming's Chad Muma Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists