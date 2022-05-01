Central logo.jpg

CHEYENNE – Joey Von Aschwege and Kylan Kanard both scored goals in the first half to help Campbell County top visiting Cheyenne Central on Saturday in Gillette.

Von Aschwege netted a goal in the ninth minute, while Kanard converted a penalty kick in the 20th.

CAMPBELL CO. 2, CENTRAL 0

Halftime: 2-0.

Goals: Campbell County, Von Aschwege (unavailable), 9. Campbell County, Kanard (penalty kick), 20.

Shots: Central 20; Campbell County 4. Shots on goal: Central 14; Campbell County 4. Saves: Central 2 (Cook); Campbell County 14 (Tompkins).

Corner kicks: Central 7, Campbell County 1. Offsides: Central 1, Campbell County 4. Fouls: Central 6, Campbell County 13. Yellow cards: Central 1 (Cook, 20.); Campbell County (Cortes, 15).

